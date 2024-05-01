Fallout and Gundam crossovers coming to Call of Duty, data miners say

Even though Modern Warfare 3 Season Three Reloaded just arrived today, the hype around next season is already picking up with some new information spotted by data miners that should excite fans for some upcoming events and possible cosmetics.

While players try to storm the servers for MW3‘s Season Three Reloaded update, data miners have supposedly found new evidence suggesting there could be crossovers between Call of Duty and the Fallout and Gundam franchises in season four.

Season 4 bring the following #MWIII #Season4



GUNDAM CROSS OVER

FALLOUT CROSS OVER

THE CROW CROSS OVER@charlieINTEL @ModernWarzone pic.twitter.com/uGZNnpeDfb — COD Warfare All the news (@CODWarfareForum) May 1, 2024

Three beloved fandoms are poised to come together as players experience CoD with the apocalyptic appeal of the Wastelands or the technologically advanced world of mechas. This also follows up on Fallout‘s recent boom in popularity after the successful debut of Amazon Prime Video’s new series based on the iconic adventure game.

Although these leaks don’t give much information about the potential crossovers, the Field Rep portion of the files suggests players might be taking part in events for both Gundam and Fallout as they gain progression in both seasonal and weekly events for the game. Players might receive different weapon blueprints, new operator skins, and a ton of extra goodies from their favorite universes.

There is also a Field Rep file for a crossover with The Crow, which is an upcoming superhero film based on a comic book series that focuses on a murdered musician who is resurrected to avenge his death and the death of his fiancée.

The main character, Eric Draven, will be played by Bill Skarsgård, who is known for his role as Pennywise in the film IT. Most players are expecting that they’ll be able to buy a new operator skin to play as this undead rocker. This release is also supposedly linked to the release of the movie remake that’s scheduled for Aug. 23.

It’s unclear at this time if and when any of these leaked crossovers will join Call of Duty, but fans of all these franchises will likely hear more news on that front in the coming weeks.

