MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes: New Warlord, new story mission, new schematics

Season Three Reloaded will arrive soon in Call of Duty, bringing new content in Modern Warfare 3, and that means the story of Modern Warfare Zombies is continuing.

Recommended Videos

The content rollout for MW3 Zombies has slowed down quite a bit, but there’s still at least a little something to look forward to in each seasonal update. In Season Three Reloaded, there’s a good amount of stuff for MWZ players to sink their teeth into.

Here’s everything arriving in MWZ’s Season Three Reloaded update.

MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes

Get the zombies squad back together. Image via Activision

There’s some fun stuff in the Season Three Reloaded update for Zombies players to enjoy, including but not limited to the new BAL-27 assault rifle and its assortment of camos. Here’s what’s newly playable on May 1.

New story mission

Dr. Jansen needs help. Image via Activision

There’s a new anomaly in the exclusion zone, and a third Dark Aether Rift has appeared. Inside, Dr. Jansen awaits saving, and the rift can be opened again by attuning required relics to re-open it to visit again and again.

“Dr. Jansen has been lured through its portal, and the Operators of Operation Deadbolt must now conduct a rescue mission with Ravenov’s help to get her back before it’s too late,” Activision said of the new mission. “Prepare to face off against a horde of foes in this mid-season story mission, including a new Disciple variant that will put your squad’s slaying skills to the test.”

New schematics

Three new schematics are being added in Season Three Reloaded, and they sound both very fun and pretty powerful.

Dead Wire Detonators

“Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including lethals and launchers,” Activision said. “This is sure to come in handy when facing off against the Dark Aether Rift’s new Disciple variant.”

Golden Mask Filter

“Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming operators,” Activision said. “Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find.”

Sergeant’s Beret

“With the undead roaming around, you’ve got enough to worry about before taking Zakhaev’s Mercs into consideration,” Activision said. “Don the Sergeant’s Beret to trick the faction into thinking that you’re one of their own. As a bonus, you’ll gain a Merc Bodyguard who fearlessly follows you into the action.”

New Warlord

Let’s make it rain bullets. Image via Activision

A new Warlord, Rainmaker, can be found inside of their base on Rahaa Island in the southeastern region of Urzikstan. They’re described as an artillery and demolitions expert, so you should expect a fight, including mortar rounds and RPG fire.

“Bring reliable transport to breach the fortress combined with long-ranged support to whittle down the enemy forces from afar,” Activision said. “Remain cautious after breaching the walls, as the Warlord has set multiple traps to catch unsuspecting operators. When you get to the Warlord himself, be ready to inflict maximum pain.”

New weapon

The BAL-27 is joining MW3 in Season Three Reloaded, so the new weapon will add a different tool to take down the undead and also several more challenges and camos to unlock.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more