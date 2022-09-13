Activision has banned 500,000 Call of Duty accounts for toxicity so far

Call of Duty’s multiplayer mode hasn’t always had the best reputation over the last couple of decades when it comes to respecting others. In the 2010s, abusive CoD lobbies and players were the subjects of many memes and jokes among gamers. But now, Activision has taken notice and is taking big steps toward making sure its games are welcoming to all.

Activision confirmed today that it has banned 500,000 accounts to date for “toxic” reasons, like having an offensive username, text chat, or calling cards. Another 300,000 accounts have been forced to change their names thanks to the game’s automated filtering system. This automatic moderation system has been extended to support 13 additional languages as well.

Activision uses this automated filtration system in addition to human moderation to ensure that players are not using offensive language in play. Since the publisher has enacted these systems, it claims there has been a 55 percent decrease in offensive username and clan tag reports from Call of Duty: Warzone users in August alone.

This is all a part of Activision’s new unified Code of Conduct for the entire Call of Duty franchise, which has three core values. These are meant to help all gamers have a more positive experience and they include:

Treat everyone with respect – “We do not tolerate bullying or harassment, including derogatory comments based on race, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, culture, faith, mental or physical abilities, or country of origin.”

Compete with integrity – “You are responsible for how your account is used. The use of cheats, including third-party software, is unacceptable. Exploiting bugs or engaging in any activity that grants an unfair advantage is considered cheating.”

Stay vigilant – “To promote an enjoyable gameplay experience, utilize in-game tools to report any incidents or inappropriate behaviors you encounter.”

Starting with the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta, players will have to acknowledge the Code of Conduct that states these values. Fans who are unable to meet those standards will likely face punitive actions like the many other accounts that have been banned at the hands of Activision.