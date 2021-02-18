Activision and Treyarch reveal road map of season 2 content in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Here's what CoD fans will be playing for the next couple months.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s season two imminent, Activision and Treyarch have provided a road map of what to expect over the next couple of months in the new season.

Along with day one releases of new maps and two new guns, there will be more content dropping throughout the season, including four additional weapons.

Image via Activision

On day one, 100 tiers of unlocks will be available in the battle pass, including two new weapons, the FARA 83 and LC10. There's also the new Zombies mode Outbreak, a six-vs-six map called Apocalypse, new modes in multiplayer and Warzone, and two new operators.

Warzone, meanwhile, will add new points of interest to the Verdansk map. Activision is also teasing that "a dark wave" is approaching the battle royale zone, with more content likely coming soon.

Throughout the season, Treyarch will add two additional operators, three additional weapons, two new maps, and a new Death Machine scorestreak. The new season also sees the addition of four new Prestige levels for players to grind through.

Exact dates for in-season content weren't given, but with each season lasting around two months, we could be getting even more new content in just a few weeks.

Season two of Black Ops Cold War launches on Feb. 25.