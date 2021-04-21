2Pac joins Atlanta FaZe as Search and Destroy analyst

The Atlanta FaZe have hired John “2Pac” Hartley as a Search and Destroy analyst, head coach Crowder announced on his Twitch stream.

2Pac, a Search and Destroy tournament veteran, previously served on the Chicago Huntsmen's coaching staff during the first season of the Call of Duty League. After not being re-signed to OpTic Chicago's staff, he had been vocal about wanting to be involved with another team.

FaZe, who currently sit atop the CDL standings, have been one of the top Search and Destroy teams in the league. The team has been less than stellar on Express, a map recently added to the competitive map rotation. During Stage Two, the first stage in which Express was allowed in the CDL, FaZe went 1-4.

Despite their Express struggles, FaZe qualified for the Stage Two Major grand finals, where they were upset by the Toronto Ultra. Before their loss to Toronto, they had not lost a series at either of the two Majors this season. Additionally, it became just the second series loss of the season for FaZe.

With this signing, FaZe now boasts a four-person coaching staff. 2Pac joins a staff that also includes Crowder, a former world champion; Richard "RJ" Simoncelli, who has been on FaZe's CoD coaching staff for nearly three years; and Austin "Easy Mac" O'Neil, another analyst for the team.

FaZe's first match of Stage Three is against the New York Subliners on Sunday, April 25.