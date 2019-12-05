Chicago Huntsmen snag 2Pac as Search and Destroy analyst

One of the Call of Duty League’s most popular franchises is bolstering its coaching staff with a Search and Destroy tournament veteran.

John “x2Pac_ThuGLorD” Hartley has joined Chicago’s staff as a Search and Destroy analyst, the organization revealed today via Twitter. A winner of more than 1,300 online tournaments, 2Pac brings supreme knowledge and experience to the Huntsmen.

For the past several years, 2Pac has been a full-time streamer who has great success in online Search and Destroy tournaments. His attributes and popularity got him noticed by several CoD League teams, he claims, but 2Pac ultimately decided to go with Chicago.

Chicago Huntsmen on Twitter Meet the analyst @x2Pac_ThuGLorD https://t.co/Wf9gFRJJ79

“There was three or four other offers on the table for me to join, either as a potential sub or analyst for other teams,” 2Pac said. “But I decided to go with the Huntsmen because obviously, (Huntsmen CEO) H3CZ’s foundation is incredible, the fanbase has always been by far the best, and this team, without a doubt, is the best team in the league, in my opinion, based on the talent and the support all around it.”

2Pac said he began playing with online tournaments with one of Chicago’s players, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, a few weeks ago. And while the pair didn’t win a tournament on their first night together, 2Pac says they have won about 50 tournaments since then.

The Huntsmen hope 2Pac’s Search and Destroy success can translate to coaching, as they head into the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. In their first match of the season, Chicago will play OpTic Gaming LA in a rivalry match on Jan. 26, 2020.