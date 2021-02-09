XSET introduces HyperX as official peripheral partner

HyperX is now the official peripheral and memory partner of XSET, the gaming organization announced today.

XSET’s roster of professional gamers and content creators will be exclusively outfitted with the latest HyperX headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, microphones, and other gaming peripherals.

Join us in welcoming @HyperX as XSET's official peripheral and memory partner!



We are excited to work together with HyperX to build an org for the next generation of gamers.



Enter to win a HyperX Cloud Orbit headset:

✅ Follow @XSETGaming

♻️ RT This Tweet

✌️ Tag Two Friends pic.twitter.com/EVm5UviisS — XSET (@XSETGAMING) February 9, 2021

The partnership will support the full XSET roster, including Swae Lee, Erin Ashley Simon, ProoFy, and teen skateboarder Minna Stess. HyperX and XSET will work together to create a more “inclusive and diverse environment not only in gaming but in culture today.”

“XSET is thrilled to partner with HyperX,” said Marco Mereu, the COO and co-founder of XSET. “At XSET, we are building a gaming organization, culture, and community for the next generation of gamers. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to move gaming forward and to fully realize the power of XSET.”

Fans can also expect exclusive streaming events, custom video and social media content, meet and greets with XSET talent, product giveaways, and more.

“We look forward to locking arms with XSET on unique activations and events to offer fans new ways to engage with their favorite games,” said Stephanie Winkler, the strategic marketing manager for HyperX.

HyperX is known for its quality gaming peripherals and recently stepped into the 60 percent mechanical keyboard market with the HyperX Alloy Origins 60.

XSET has carved out a spot in the gaming community with its commitment to diversity and a wide range of content creators and talent. The organization recently released a merch line including an exclusive XSET cereal bowl and other items for fans to enjoy.