Swae Lee invests in XSET

It's the latest in a long line of celebrity esports investors.

Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd has invested in new esports organization XSET, an organization formed by former FaZe Clan executives, the org announced today.

Lee is also a former FaZe Clan investor.

WELCOME XSET @SWAELEE TO THE SET! #RepTheSet❌



"I want to help make a huge network for all the kids to enjoy gaming, talk about life, talk smack to each other, get merch and have first-person access to rappers."



Read more. 👇

XSET has teams all over esports, including VALORANT, Rocket League, and CoD: Mobile. The team has invested in content creators as well, including former Call of Duty star ProoFy.

The organization’s commitment to diversity and justice is outlined on its website as the “XSET Manifesto.” XSET claims it’s dedicated to getting the “baddest good people” under its umbrella and said “we are not simply building a ‘team,’ we are building a movement.”

Lee’s investment is the latest in a long line of celebrities involved with esports. Shaquille O’Neal and Alex Rodriguez famously invested in NRG back in 2016, while Drake and Scooter Braun bet big on 100 Thieves in 2018. And the list goes on.

Lee’s investment isn’t going to be the last in XSET, according to a report from Ethan Millman of Rolling Stone. New deals will reportedly surface “in the coming months.”