XSET releases new merch line, includes a cereal bowl

XSET revealed the “Ain’t Nothing But An “X” Thing” Collection today, which includes new clothing for fans to enjoy. The collection also features an XSET cereal bowl for fans who want to support the organization while eating breakfast.

The collection includes three hoodies with unique designs. The XSET XTV Rocks Hoodie features a homage to the classic MTV logo and costs $90. The Bandana Fill Hoodie is available in dark blue or a pastel green color and has the XSET logo on the back. These hoodies also cost $90.

NOW LIVE.



"Ain’t Nothing But An "X" Thing" collection.



Cop here: https://t.co/nHy6QDY85C



Share your gear using #RepTheX to be featured on our site! 📸 pic.twitter.com/4UROfifKDD — XSET (@XSETGAMING) January 26, 2021

Fans can pick up an XSET Core Logo Beanie in red, yellow, or gray for $24. XSET socks are available in black or white for $12, while a Bandana Fill T-shirt is available in black or white for $36.

The XSET Lux cereal bowl costs $18 and features a blue color scheme. The XSET logo is on the bottom of the bowl, so fans enjoying cereal will always have their eyes on the brand.

Fans can also shop other designs that are available in the official XSET web store.

XSET has teams in several major titles, such as VALORANT, Rocket League, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The organization also has several creators on its roster, including the famous rapper Swae Lee.

The organization recently joined Complex Land as its official gaming team partner and also entered CS:GO with an all-female roster. The company clearly isn’t afraid of entering new verticals—and they could venture further into the cereal business in the future.