Baldur’s Gate 3 devs confirm more than 1000 fixes, tweaks coming in first major patch

Baldur’s Gate 3 is on the verge of having its first major patch after a hugely successful launch, and Larian Studios has promised players it will include more than 1,000 fixes and tweaks to help make the critically-acclaimed role-playing title run even smoother than it already is. This was confirmed by the developer’s founder Swen Vincke on Aug. 15.

Vincke said that while the team is enthusiastic about all the positive feedback, their focus is on fixing all issues that have been reported so far, around 1,000 of which will happen in the first patch. Anything that slips through the cracks will be fixed in the next patch that follows.

We're all very enthused by your feedback. It's very rewarding. Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions. Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 15, 2023

There was no mention of when the first major patch will release, but the team already released three hotfixes, the latest of which went live on Aug. 8, to iron out the most serious crashes and bugs. A fourth hotfix is in the works too, and after that, the patch will likely follow.

In addition to all the promised fixes and tweaks, players have put together a list of quality-of-life features they’re hoping will be included in the patch too. The biggest request was the ability to change a character’s appearance after a playthrough has started. The developers have already confirmed it’s on the way, although they remained tight-lipped on when.

Other requests included the ability to search through all the items a player’s companions are holding even when they’re not an active party member, making the Mage Hand Cantrip usable more than once per short rest, and more.

While the developers are actively listening to these requests, their number one priority at the moment is fixing things that aren’t working as intended, and that’s what the first patch will primarily focus on.

About the author