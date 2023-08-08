Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix addresses cinematics, bugs, and obtrusive anatomy

Larian Studios has updated Baldur’s Gate 3 today, and the highlights of the patch notes might just be a fix to some… general anatomy models, we’ll say.

The bulk of the changes seem to address issues with cinematics, as well as general crash fixes and small bugs. The devs have addressed crashes from loading a save you made mid-dialogue, a crash caused by the UI, and a crash caused by the character creation UI, among others.

You’ll also be glad to know that “penises C and D no longer clip through githyanki clothing.” Male gnome sorcerers will also now have underwear. I don’t know about you, but that last one was keeping me up at night.

Other various gameplay fixes include some changes to specific encounters, as well as making sure enemies appear where they’re supposed to and also don’t suddenly leave combat. We won’t share any spoilers of said encounters, but rest assured you’ll be able to play them without any pesky bugs.

Those of you playing multiplayer will be glad to hear that Larian has added more servers (with 800,000 concurrent players, that was probably needed) and server scaling support.

The remaining meat of the patch is all fixes to cinematics. Character animations have been tweaked, camera issues have been fixed, and Gale’s “paddle hands” have thankfully been made right. We’re not sure what “paddle hands” are, but it doesn’t sound good.

For the full list of all of the fixes and changes, you can read the official patch notes.

