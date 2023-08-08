Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe Larian’s CEO added himself to the game

Developers of various games often create NPCs similar to themselves as a little easter egg for the players. Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe Larian Studios’ CEO has done the same.

One player started a discussion on Aug. 7 on Reddit, where they claimed Swen Vincke, Larian’s CEO, is in the Baldur’s Gate 3 main menu. As evidence, they used a picture of Vincke in heavy plate armor and posted a screenshot of a bald, armored character in the game’s menu.

Most of the community members don’t take it too seriously, though it doesn’t stop them from taking the mysterious armored NPC in the background as Swen Vincke himself. In the end, they cherish the work he and Larian Studios did around Baldur’s Gate 3, a game that is currently all over the gaming news and is boasting immense positive reviews.

I believe many real-life people could be compared to a bald man in armor, so I don’t take this exact comparison too seriously. Although even if it wasn’t the developers’ intention, we can still assume it’s indeed Vincke. This way, we can honor his and his team’s job on the game that has been making me sleep-deprived for the past few days.

On top of that, the author claimed they had been following Vincke for around nine years now and are in complete awe of his achievements in Larian. “He made bold and impactful choices regarding game development and saved absolutely nothing to make the best possible games. He almost bankrupted himself twice to make games even better, and Baldur’s Gate 3 must have been an enormous risk for Sven and Larian studios,” they claimed.

All in all, it’s a great salute to Larian Studios and its team for the fantastic work they’ve done around Baldur’s Gate 3, which has been in the spotlight for a few days now, deservedly so.

