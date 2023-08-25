Armored Core 6: The best ideas for pilot names

Armored Core 6 is FromSoftware’s latest addition to the beloved franchise in which players pilot and customize mechs in high octane combat. In addition to customizing your mech, you will be prompted to choose a name for your pilot.

The name you choose obviously won’t affect your gameplay experience nearly as much mech customization will, but if you’re anything like us (or most gamers), then choosing the right name is important. You want a name that’s cool, but doesn’t take itself too seriously. Charming, but not cocky. It’s a difficult balance to achieve, but we’re here to help.

Pilot name ideas for Armored Core 6

In my personal playthrough, my pilot is named Starbuck. Why? Because it sounds cool and sci-fi oriented, and I stole it from my favorite character in Battlestar: Galactica. Which brings us directly to our first list of suggestions—literally any pilot’s nickname from Galactica. They’re all great thematically for Armored Core 6, and quite frankly just sound like mech pilot callsigns.

Apollo

Starbuck

Athena

Helo

Boomer

Showboat

Redwing

Narco

Hardball

Bingo

Longshot

Okay, so we said any callsign from the show, but some have been omitted (if you want to name your Pilot “Hot Dog,” feel free). In addition to using any of those names, you can simply look to them for inspiration. You may notice a Greek mythology theme (Athena, Apollo)—consider other gods or titans (Hades, Poseidon, Kronos) as namesakes. It fits the Armored Core universe very well.

A moment of respite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to come up with a great pilot name in Armored Core 6

Another fantastic tip for naming your pilot—the one that the mysterious name that companies in the shadows don’t want you to know about—is to use the military alphabet. In militaries both real and sci-fi, a special way of communicating letters has been devised to avoid mishearing. The military alphabet uses a full word starting with the relevant letter to clear up how similar some letters sound to one another.

The full military alphabet is:

Alpha

Bravo

Charlie

Delta

Echo

Foxtrot

Golf

Hotel

India

Juliet

Kilo

Lima

Mike

November

Oscar

Papa

Quebec

Romeo

Sierra

Tango

Uniform

Victor

Whiskey

X-ray

Yankee

Zulu

From this list, almost any combination of words sounds great, both generally speaking and as a pilot callsign in Armored Core 6. Consider using your initials or other letters important to you. For example, my initials, PB, would be Papa Bravo (papa is probably the least cool word on the list, but great if you want a bit of humor in the name).

Conversely, you can use a single letter and a favorite number—Whiskey 13, Foxtrot 5-1, etc. They all will sound like names that you wouldn’t bat an eye at if they appeared as a Pilot Callsign for an NPC in Armored Core 6.

Related: How to create and share emblems in Armored Core 6

Finally, we recommend using inspiration from Roman military terminology or the Solar System. That sounds random, we know, but trust us. Romans had some awesome names for units and formations—many of which are still used today. Think of words like Phalanx, Gladius, or Legion. These all combine fantastically with the military alphabet as well. The names of planets in our Solar System are all taken from Roman mythology, and they sound great as well. Hotel Jupiter just works as a pilot callsign. We can’t really explain it, but it does.

About the author