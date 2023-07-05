You’d never think of this portable balloon Apex trick but it’s actually genius 

Evac Towers were added to Apex Legends to allow players to redeploy to another position, but they serve another underrated purpose that can make a difference in combat.

In a Reddit thread from July 5, a crafty Apex player showed how he used the portable balloon to win a match. He deployed the Tower right in the middle of enemies to unleash a cloud of smoke impairing their vision.

Related: Apex’s newest skins for Wraith, Octane, and Bangalore bring back fan-favorite mask feature

Since he had equipped a digital optic on his CAR-SMG, he was able to shoot enemies through the smoke as they tried to get out of it. The item granted him the win with a genius move.

The Evac Tower was introduced with Season 17’s patch on May 9. While players are still discovering it, the item isn’t used to its full potential yet.

This clip shows just how strong it can be when used at the right time: Its decent range allows you to deploy it without going out of cover, and while it features a delay before it actually appears, the smoke generated by its use is instant.

So now you don’t need a Bangalore anymore in your team to play with smokes as the Evac Tower can serve the same purpose, and can even allow you to head to a more advantageous position after you killed enemies confused by the smoke unleashed by the item.

Players have until Aug. 8 to test out the content introduced with Season 17: Arsenal and complete the battle pass. It’ll be then replaced by Season 18, which is rumored to introduce a rework on Revenant.

About the author