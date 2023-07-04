Apex’s newest skins for Wraith, Octane, and Bangalore bring back fan-favorite mask feature

The Dressed to Kill event may be over, but a new wave of skins will have you looking fashionable.

Apex Legends bid adieu to its Dressed to Kill event today, but a new batch of skins has taken its place in the store—and they’re just as, if not more, stylish.

The Fluorescent Frenzy Store Sale introduced three new skins for Wraith, Bangalore, and Octane today that dress the legends in cyberpunk-themed streetwear. The skins follow a teal, pink, and blue color scheme, with each legend sporting electronic masks that flicker to different designs.

These new cosmetics are part of the same skin theme as Valkyrie’s Fluorescent Tech outfit, which returned to the store today in a bundle with the Cyber Gradient Volt as part of the new store sale. This Legendary skin first appeared in the Apex store in July 2022 with the Summer Sundown Sale and made waves with its ultra-cool electronic mask.

Each of the new legend skins comes bundled with a weapon skin. Wraith’s Punk Phaser bundle includes a blocky skin for the R-301, named Rave Rebellion, while Net Runner Octane can be purchased alongside the Punkshot Wingman. Bangalore’s Cyber Warfare pack includes a new look for the G7 Scout—what has become known as the Legend’s iconic weapon of choice—that redesigns the marksman rifle with green, blue, and pink gradients.

The bundles are all priced at 2,500 Apex Coins, or roughly $25 for players in the United States.

As an additional part of the store sale, players can purchase Apex Packs containing new stickers from Series 002 for 300 Apex Coins, as well as two different Apex Pack bundles that come with 20 or 100 Apex Packs and weapon charms.

Players will have until July 18 to purchase the skins before they’re vaulted. Skins don’t return to the store too often—around once a year, roughly—so if you’re looking to bag any of these new cosmetics, now’s the time to do so before the deadline rolls around.

