Apex Legends season 17 early patch notes

The Apex Legends season 17 update is now only days away, with patch notes undoubtedly on the way from the Respawn team detailing all of the new additions and balance changes coming to the game on May 9. But thanks to the natural flow of the news cycle, Apex players are already clued into several of the changes coming their way.

From a new legend to an overhaul of the game’s ranked system and more, season 17 is shaping up to be for seasoned Apex veterans what season 16 was for the newbies: a season more tailored to them. While Mixtape and several of the new additions made in season 16 were great, it’s time to take the kid gloves off and see what you’re truly made of in the battle royale arena.

The changes that we already know are wide-ranging and encompass almost every aspect of the game. Buckle up for the ride, season 17’s arsenal will bring the heat.

Apex Legends season 17 patch notes so far: Weapon mastery, ranked changes, and more

New legend: Ballistic

August Brinkman, better known as Ballistic, was an original legend of the old Thunderdome Games before his showboating got his teammate and brother-in-law killed. Now older (but maybe not much wiser), Ballistic joins the Apex Games to prevent his son from suffering the same fate, and perhaps to enjoy himself a little bit after spending years as a recluse.

Ballistic abilities:

Passive – Sling: Ballistic can pick up and carry a third weapon in his loadout. This weapon can be used at any time, but the weapon in the Sling cannot have any attachments on it.

Tactical – Whistler: The Whistler is a smart pistol that deals damage to opponents and features a lock-on system. Once Ballistic has an opponent in Whistler’s sights for long enough by holding their tactical button, its bullet will track and hit them. Once hit, enemies’ guns will have an overheat meter and debuff applied to them for a period of time.

Ultimate – Tempest: Ballistic’s Tempest is an auto-loader that grants him and his teammates unlimited ammo for a period of time, as well as faster reload time on their guns. Activating Tempest also transforms the gun in Ballistic’s Sling into a fully-kitted Gold version of the weapon.

Weapon Mastery

Season 17 will introduce Weapon Mastery, a new form of progression that tracks every player’s skill and progress with the different weapons in Apex. Individual weapons can be leveled up to a max level of 100 by using them in the various game modes and completing challenges every 20 levels in return for cosmetics and other rewards. Players who reach level 100 on a weapon are guaranteed to receive a Legendary skin for that weapon.

World’s Edge map updates

World’s Edge is getting a boatload of updates to celebrate the history of Apex, both in and out of the game. The centerpiece of these updates is the new POI placed smack dab in the middle of Fragment, Monument. That’s not the only major POI upgrade hitting World’s Edge, however, with Lava City being replaced by the new Stacks POI. Other season 17 map changes are as follows:

The Mirage a Trois will remain on World’s Edge while leaving other battle royale maps

Lava chasms in Fragment and Harvester are gone, replaced by lava sections that are walkable

Harvester has a new lower central platform where loot spawns

New loot vault added in Skyhook tunnel

More snow and Climatizer towers added to Skyhook

Ranked changes

The Ranked Point system that has been in place since the beginning of the mode is being retired in favor of the new Ladder Points system, which seeks to more accurately assess a player’s skill by using a hidden MMR system.

The new ranked system will reward team placement more heavily than kills, with teams that reach the top 10 in a match more or less being considered a “successful” match and teams finishing below 10th recording a loss. Kills and performing well in lobbies where other teams have a higher MMR than you will also apply bonuses to the Ladder Points a player gains. Other changes to the ranked system include doing away with the mid-season split and introducing a series of provisional matches at the beginning of the season to accurately assess where you are as a player.

More details on the new ranked system and how it seeks to limit cheaters and kill boosters can be found here.

Firing Range updates

Apex players aren’t just getting updates to the existing Firing Range that’s been around since day one. They’re getting an entirely new map of a Firing Range to help them warm up for matches.

The new Firing Range will still incorporate several elements of the old Firing Range, including the customizable dummies and various targets. But the new Firing Range also includes a small town POI to help acquaint players with other game mechanics like fighting around doors and other combat scenarios.

In addition, the new Firing Range comes with a dueling pit for one-vs-ones with friends, an agility course to help sharpen your movement skills, and more. The new range is geared toward more accurately representing the situations players will come across in a game of Apex. Train smarter, not harder.

New survival item: Evac Tower

The Evac Tower is essentially a redeploy balloon that can be placed anywhere there’s room on a map. This Evac Tower can be destroyed if it takes enough damage and will only be active for a limited amount of time. It joins Heat Shields and the Mobile Respawn Beacon in the survival item loot pool.

Season 17 map rotation

The map rotation at the beginning of season 17 will feature the following battle royale maps:

World’s Edge

Olympus

Kings Canyon

These patch notes will be updated as more information about the new season is released.