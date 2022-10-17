Who is Catalyst’s voice actor in Apex Legends?

As developer Respawn Entertainment amps up its teasers and reveals ahead of Apex Legends season 15, new characters and stories are coming to light. In a recent Stories from the Outlands animated video, the developer revealed Catalyst, the next legend coming to the game and a formidable power in her own right.

As with all new legends, Catalyst is being brought to life by a fantastic voice actor. Apex‘s voice actors are a famously friendly group who often get together to shoot videos for social media and sign autographs on stream. While it remains to be seen just how Catalyst will fit into the existing group of legends, it’s always exciting to see new talent join the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Catalyst’s voice actor.

Who voices Catalyst in Apex Legends?

The voice behind Catalyst is Meli Grant, an actor who has voiced numerous characters across games, anime, and more. Before Apex, her work was featured in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Borderlands 3, Smite, Lineage II, and Blade & Soul. She has also voiced characters in One Piece, Fairy Tail, Dragon Ball Super, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, among many other credits.

In the Stories from the Outlands trailer, it was revealed that Catalyst is a transgender woman. Grant is also trans and has played both male and female characters before. According to GamesRadar, Respawn worked with trans employees and LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLAAD to make sure the trans community was represented accurately and respectfully in Catalyst.

We’re sure to hear more from Catalyst when she releases alongside Apex‘s 15th season on Nov. 1.