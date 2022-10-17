Apex gets a trans legend in the newest Stories from the Outlands

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment showcased a new legend and her convictions in its latest Stories from the Outlands video today.

The video, which premiered this morning at 10am CT, featured new legend Catalyst in a fight to save Cleo, the shattered moon of the planet Boreas. During a crystal-reading session with existing legend Rampart, Catalyst told the story of a day when she and her friend Margot decided to help Cleo. While they discuss the best way to go about it, Catalyst, whose real name is Tressa Smith, reveals that she is trans and has transitioned. She is the first legend in Apex to have undergone transition.

The video also shared more information about the situation on Boreas. Hammond Robotics, a somewhat nefarious organization that aided in the problems befalling World’s Edge, is assisting with an operation to restore Cleo. Margot and Catalyst, believing that the company is more likely to strip Cleo for materials than save it, decide to break into Hammond’s facility and sabotage the operation. In the process, Margot is arrested, after which she isn’t heard from again. The video ends with a reveal of season 15’s name—Eclipse—and the date of its launch trailer: this Thursday, Oct. 20.

Alongside the video, Apex publisher EA also launched the Eclipse webpage, which revealed more details about Catalyst and the upcoming season. Players will be able to experience a “stellar” new map as well as participate in the new Gifting feature, a long-awaited addition to the game.

More details will be revealed when the Eclipse launch trailer goes live on Oct. 20.