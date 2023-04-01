When does the Apex Legends April Fools event end?

Apex Legends features many seasonal events on prominent holidays, with April Fools being no exception. For Season 16, Respawn added four new versions of the Mozambique, each using a different type of ammo and completely different stats from the original shotgun.

The official Apex Twitter account announced the start of the festivities, including a hint on how to acquire one of the Mozambique variants. Obtainable in the standard Trios and Duos playlists, players can ping any weapon naturally found as floor loot or in loot bins to spawn in a Mozambique. The variant will replace the weapon pinged and take on new properties, dependent on the ammo type it replaces.

Intuitive players have already taken Respawn’s instructions a step further and discovered that pinging any interactable object spawns a Mozambique in its place. This includes environmental objects such as doors, ziplines, and even AI enemies, such as the Prowlers found on Storm Point and Broken Moon.

The event continues the April Fools’ tradition of sweeping changes to what’s considered the worst gun in the game by the community. 2021 introduced the golden shotgun bolt for the first time to Apex, alongside an increased mag size, while 2022 featured Ol’ Nessie, a gun that dealt no direct damage but shoots out miniature Nessie mascots that seek out enemies and injure them.

April Fools marks the fourth event of season 16, the last one to be introduced before the first ranked split ends. Like all Apex events, the playlist will only last for a limited amount of time, before the new weapons are shelved, and all changes are reverted back to normal.

Here are the final deadlines for participating in Apex’s April Fools event.

Apex Legends’ April Fools event end date and time

Apex’s April Fools event will only last for one day in the standard Trios and Duos playlist, ending with the global daily playlist reset on April 2, at 12am CT.

Past season 16 events, such as the Team Deathmatch playlist, have also coincided with the daily reset at 12pm CT, and the community can expect the April Fools’ changes to end at the same time. Players in game can also track how much time is left by checking the map rotation timer while selecting Trios or Duos.



Coinciding with April Fools is the Sun Squad collection event, which includes Heatwave, its own limited-time game mode. Players logging on for the holiday will make progress toward the Revelry battle pass and the Sun Squad event tracker, allowing them to complete any challenges before season 16 ends on May 9, 2023. After that point,, only the original Mozambique will remain in Apex, unless Respawn decides to bring back the variations for next year’s festivities.