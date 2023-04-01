Respawn Entertainment is no stranger to celebrating holidays in all of its games, and Apex Legends is no exception. The Mozambique shotgun, considered one of the worst guns in the game, always receives brand new changes each April that turn the gun on its head. Fully-kitted versions, buffed stats on par with care package weapons, and even shooting miniature Nessies who seek out and attack enemies.

2023 is no different, with Apex Legends bringing four new versions of the Mozambique, each with its own unique traits and quirks. Ol’ Nessie, the 2022 April Fools’ take on the weapon, also returns for the playlist, bringing the total number of unique Mozambiques to six for the event.

Mozambique here 📍 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 1, 2023

Respawn announced the start of the festivities by dropping a cryptic hint on Twitter, giving away the method of obtaining a Mozambique variant. By pinging a weapon, it will be replaced by a Mozambique of the same ammo type, with shotguns having a low chance of spawning with all gold attachments, or as the Ol’ Nessie.



Collectible in the standard Trios and Duos playlists, Players will have until the global daily reset at 12pm CT to try out all limited-time versions of the new Mozambique.

Despite having the exact same look as the original model, each Mozambique uses a different type of ammo and behaves very differently. Different magazine sizes, fire rate, damage per shot, and other special properties are featured, allowing players to experiment and find which two are the best combinations in the playlist.

Here are all of the new Mozambiques featured in the Season 16 Apex Legends April Fools event.

All April Fools Mozambiques in Apex Legends

Mozambeam

Uses Energy Ammo

18 magazine size, consumes 3 ammo per shot (6 shots)

23 damage per shot, 1.5x headshot multiplier

Fires three beams instead of bullets

Hitscan weapon, like the Charge Rifle

Hipfire spread is the same as the HAVOC’s single fire mode

Mozamblam

Uses Sniper Ammo

1 magazine size

120 damage per shot

2x headshot multiplier

Hipfire spread and projectile speed the same as a Kraber

Mozamburst



Uses Heavy Ammo

15 magazine size, 3 round burst

7 damage per shot

Fires exactly like the standard Mozambique



Mozambrrr

Uses Light Ammo

36 magazine size, fires fully automatic

12 damage per shot

Hipfire spread is the same as the R-99

Ol’ Nessie