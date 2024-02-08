Apex Legends celebrates its fifth anniversary with season 20, bringing changes to the entire legend roster and more to revolutionize the battle royale.

The season launch trailer dropped on Feb. 5, with the gameplay preview following on Feb. 5, showcasing direct examples of how the new perks system, the upcoming LTM, and the newest Apex map that joins the Mixtape playlist.

Here’s everything we know about the patch notes for Apex season 20, Breakout.

Apex Legends season 20 early patch notes – Breakout

Legend Armor and Shield Cores

Leveling your shields is more important than ever. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Evo armor has been reworked, and gone are the days of dropping armor on the ground. Instead, players level up their personal legend armor and can loot shield cores off of death boxes, which only provide a temporary health boost before returning to their current level’s max capacity.

To upgrade their shields, players can traditionally deal damage or earn Evo points from new contextual battle royale actions:

Damage

Knockdowns and Assists (Earn additional Evo points when knocking players of a higher shield level)

Finishers

Squad Wipes

Revives

Respawns

Class Interactions (Recon Survey Beacons, Controller Ring Consoles, etc.)

World Interactions (Defeating Wildlife, Completing Trials on World’s Edge, etc.)

EVO Caches (Found in care package drops and map vaults, awards one full level)

EVO Harvesters (Found naturally like crafting materials, awards 400 EVO points)

Legend Upgrades

Instead of one new legend debuting in season 20, Breakout features new personal perks for all 26 playable characters, which are tied to the new legend armor system. Players are given a choice between two perks when reaching both Blue and Purple shield levels, allowing quick strategy adaption and a unique legend loadout each match.

Legend upgrades will be limited to battle royale modes, and not be present in the Mixtape playlist. Players excited to find out the newest buffs to their favorite characters can find the full list of legend perks here.

Replicators lose standard weapon rotation

Crafting Replicators will no longer offer a daily, weekly, and seasonal rotation of weapons, attachments and items. Instead, each player can interact with each Replicator once per match with no cost, as crafting materials have been completely removed as a resource.



Craftable items include a medkit, shield battery, ammo for both of a player’s weapons, or fallen squadmate banners, and is now instantaneous in season 20, instead of taking the standard 10 seconds.

New care package rotation

Currently, the only confirmed weapon that is entering the care package is the EVA-8, which will be fully kitted with a digital threat sight and the Hammerpoints hop-up for the first time ever.

Ranked Reloaded

The biggest changes come to the matchmaking and scoring systems, which will not be using tier-based lobbies. Instead, games will be found based on RP values, with premade parties matching by the highest ranked player, and hidden skill rating will no longer have any influence on any final scores.

Any kills after a player reaches six eliminations will only be worth half of their original value. Additionally, players can earn two new bonuses that contribute to each kill and final placement. Killing or assisting in eliminating higher ranked enemies will reward players the challenger bonus, which gives a 50 percent points bonus that is unaffected by the elimination kill cap.

Players who place in the top five of a ranked match will start a streak bonus, which gives an additional RP bonus at the end of match, and lasts until a player is eliminated at sixth place or lower, capping out at maximum 40 RP bonus.

Two match streak: +10 RP

Three match streak: +20 RP

Four match streak: +30 RP

Five match streak: +40 RP

Additional changes to ranked are as follows:

Ranked Splits return for season 20, with initial ranking drop by six divisions

Ranked Tier RP requirements will be increased, starting at 20 RP for Silver

Level requirement for playing ranked lowered from 50 to 20

Provisional Matches have been removed

Promotional Trials have been removed

Thunderdome

Thunderdome returns, and in all Mixtape modes. Image via Respawn Entertainment

First appearing at King’s Canyon in the inaugural Apex season, the Thunderdome returns with a completely new landscape as part of the Mixtape playlist, where it will be playable in all three game modes of TDM, Control, and Gun Run.

Tags

Clubs were first introduced in season seven, but are now being retired in favor of tags, which are four character long indicators in front of player names, and can be changed at any time by the social tab on the main menu.

120Hz Performance Mode

All current gen consoles with supported displays can now enable performance mode in the settings for enhanced graphical settings and 120 FPS gameplay for the first time on consoles.