Valkyrie’s Punk Rocket skin now available in Apex Legends through Twitch’s Prime Gaming

Apex Legends’ newest character is the latest to receive an exclusive skin from Prime Gaming—and it’s available now.

Valkyrie's Punk Rocket skin, giving her a very fitting punk rock paint job and hair style, can be claimed via Twitch's Prime Gaming for free. The skin is available only to those who subscribe to Amazon Prime and subsequently have a Prime Gaming membership.

Ride the skies lookin' good with the exclusive Punk Rocket skin for @PlayApex newest Champion, Valkyrie! Unlock the skin for free with your #PrimeGaming benefits at the link and grab that W 🚀👑 https://t.co/XmmOTMgz7C pic.twitter.com/YxUiOncaLM — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) May 12, 2021

To claim the new skin, head to the Apex Legends page on Prime Gaming. There, you'll need to link your Twitch and Prime Gaming account with your EA account. Once the deed is done, you can claim the skin and it will appear in your inventory the next time you open the game.

Valkyrie is the fifth legend to get her own Prime Gaming skin this year, with one being released each month so far in 2021. Previous skins this year include Wraith's Queen of Hearts, Fuse's Freedom Fighter, Octane's Adrenaline Affliction, and Caustic's Cold Blooded.

The 17th legend in the game, Valkyrie is the daughter of a character from Titanfall 2. She can fly, shoot missiles, and loves to make pilot-related quips. She's fun to play and is especially useful in the game's new Arena mode.

Apex: Legacy, its ninth content season, began just last week and will run for the next couple of months.