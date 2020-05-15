His settings won't necessarily give you pinpoint precision aim, but they might help you elsewhere.

Since his retirement from competitive CS:GO in 2018, shroud has developed a keen interest for the battle royale genre. With his strong background in tactical shooters, Apex Legends was just another target in the former pro’s scope.

Shroud’s transition from a professional player to a full-time streamer also increased his viewer base. Thousands of people tune into his stream on Mixer every day to watch him dominate whatever server he joins.

While shroud spices things up by playing different battle royales, like Escape From Tarkov, Call of Duty: Warzone, or anything new that comes out, he still enjoys a bit of Apex.

If you’re looking to dethrone shroud while he’s away playing other games, then breaking down his settings can certainly push you forward. But remember, most of these settings are personal preference and you can only make them better with your own adjustments.

Here are shroud’s Apex settings.

Shroud’s mouse settings

Shroud’s mouse settings are straightforward with two important details. He turns off the mouse acceleration setting since it’s known to have no positive impact on a player’s aim. The setting messes up with your sensitivity the more you move your mouse.

Setting his polling rate to 1000 Hz also ensures the least amount of latency and is the go-to choice of many pro players, like ImperialHal.

DPI: 450

450 Mouse Sensitivity: 2.9

2.9 ADS Multiplier: 1.0

1.0 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Mouse Invert: Off

Shroud’s video settings

Though shroud games on a state-of-the-art gaming PC, he prefers to keep his settings at the minimum to ensure a higher FPS. This also allows his system to work towards stabilizing his frames which prevents frame drops that may occur in crowded circles.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (native)

16:9 (native) Resolution: 1920×1080 (native)

1920×1080 (native) Field of View: 90

90 Color Blind Mode: Off

Off V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Adaptive Resolution FPS: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lightning: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Low

Low Ragdolls: Low

Shroud’s keybinds

Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Ultimate Ability: Z

Z Crouch (Toggle): C

C Tactical Ability: Q

Q Crouch (Hold): Left Control

Left Control Interact / Pickup: F

F Inventory: Tab

Tab Fire Mode: B

B Melee: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Reload: R

R Aim (Hold): Right Click

Right Click Cycle Weapon: Mouse Wheel Scroll

Use Selected Health Item: 5

5 Use Syringe: H

H Use Med Kit: 4

4 Use Shield Cell: 3

3 Use Shield Battery: Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Use Phoenix Kit: X

X Equip Grenade: G

G Ping: Mouse Wheel

Mouse Wheel Push To Talk (Hold): Caps Lock

If you’re wondering what peripherals shroud uses while he’s dominating the kill charts, you can check out his setup here.