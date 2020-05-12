ImperialHal’s Apex Legends settings and keybindings

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen is one of the most known players in the Apex Legends community. He’s the highest earning Apex player as of May 2020 and manages to consistently finish top three in high-profile tournaments.
TSM’s superstar didn’t rise to fame overnight, however. With a strong background in tactical shooters under his belt, the player was already grinding to be the best in games like H1Z1 and Fortnite. He was also part of Cloud9’s H1Z1 squad in 2018.
Aside from dominating tournaments with his squad, ImperialHal also streams frequently over at his Twitch channel.
If you’re looking to improve in Apex, mimicking the most successful player in the game can be a good start. Keep in mind that all of these settings are subject to personal preference and can only make them better for you by making your own quality-of-life changes.
Here are ImperialHal’s Apex Legends settings.
ImperialHal’s video settings
ImperialHal moves away from the standard resolution of 1920×1080 and the aspect ratio of 16:9 for a more stretched viewing experience. The stretched aspect ratio of 4:3 makes the objects in the game a bit bigger and makes enemies easier to shoot by enlarging their models.
The player also makes an exception for his Model Detail settings by setting it to High. Players looking to copy his settings should keep in mind that ImperialHal plays with a fully-equipped gaming PC. If setting it to High gives you FPS drops then there’s no shame in lowering the setting.
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3 and 5:4 (native)
- Resolution: 1440×1080
- Field of View: 110
- Color Blind Mode: Off
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lightning: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: High
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
ImperialHal’s mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Mouse Sensitivity: 2.0
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Polling Rate: 1000
- ADS Multiplier: 1.0
- Mouse Invert: Off
ImperialHal’s keybinds
ImperialHal’s keybinds are almost identical to the default layout with a couple of exceptions. He prefers keeping his Ultimate Ability keybind closer to his index finger, therefore, he uses Y to activate it.
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Crouch Hold: Left Ctrl
- Crouch Toggle: C
- Ultimate Ability: Y
- Inventory: Tab Key / I
- Interact: F
- Fire Mode: B
- Aim: Mouse Right Click (Hold)
- Melee: V
- Shield Toggle: H
- Health Item: 4
- Equip Grenade: G
- Reload: R
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Inspect Weapon: N