ImperialHal’s Apex Legends settings and keybindings

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen is one of the most known players in the Apex Legends community. He’s the highest earning Apex player as of May 2020 and manages to consistently finish top three in high-profile tournaments.

TSM’s superstar didn’t rise to fame overnight, however. With a strong background in tactical shooters under his belt, the player was already grinding to be the best in games like H1Z1 and Fortnite. He was also part of Cloud9’s H1Z1 squad in 2018.

Aside from dominating tournaments with his squad, ImperialHal also streams frequently over at his Twitch channel.

If you’re looking to improve in Apex, mimicking the most successful player in the game can be a good start. Keep in mind that all of these settings are subject to personal preference and can only make them better for you by making your own quality-of-life changes.

Here are ImperialHal’s Apex Legends settings.

ImperialHal’s video settings

ImperialHal moves away from the standard resolution of 1920×1080 and the aspect ratio of 16:9 for a more stretched viewing experience. The stretched aspect ratio of 4:3 makes the objects in the game a bit bigger and makes enemies easier to shoot by enlarging their models.

The player also makes an exception for his Model Detail settings by setting it to High. Players looking to copy his settings should keep in mind that ImperialHal plays with a fully-equipped gaming PC. If setting it to High gives you FPS drops then there’s no shame in lowering the setting.

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 4:3 and 5:4 (native)

4:3 and 5:4 (native) Resolution: 1440×1080

1440×1080 Field of View: 110

110 Color Blind Mode: Off

Off V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lightning: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: High

High Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

ImperialHal’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Mouse Sensitivity: 2.0

2.0 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Polling Rate: 1000

1000 ADS Multiplier: 1.0

1.0 Mouse Invert: Off

ImperialHal’s keybinds

ImperialHal’s keybinds are almost identical to the default layout with a couple of exceptions. He prefers keeping his Ultimate Ability keybind closer to his index finger, therefore, he uses Y to activate it.