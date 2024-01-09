Respawn sneaks kill cams into Apex Legends’ Mixtape modes

Apex Legends received a kill cam, but it's not what players might think.

Without warning or an official announcement, the Apex Legends devs made a groundbreaking change by adding kill cams to Mixtape modes.

Most traditional FPS multiplayer games feature a kill cam, which is a replay of how players got killed from the enemy’s point of view. The feature is helpful, because it teaches players how to avoid making the same mistake again, and provides some insight on how other community members approach the game.

The Apex Legends Final Fantasy event went live on Jan. 9 Image via Respawn Entertainment

Instead of a kill cam in Apex‘s battle royale modes, the camera immediately changes to a teammate if your squad is still alive, or the team that took your squad out. However, the Ignite midseason update finally gives community members a luxury they have been waiting for.

Apex Legends mysteriously adds kill cam

The Apex Legends Ignite mid-season update went live on Jan. 9, highlighted by the game’s first crossover event with Final Fantasy.

All eyes were drawn to the Materia LTM and Buster Sword Heirloom, but FPS content creator DANNYonPC cleverly picked up on the fact that Respawn added a kill cam to Mixtape modes.

In the video, Danny could see how he died during a Mixtape TDM match thanks to kill cam footage. A commenter asked if the new feature was also added to the primary battle royale experience, but the content creator confirmed that the feature is only in the Mixtape playlist.

So, players can take advantage of the feature in modes like TDM or Gun Run, but won’t be able to use it in the traditional battle royale experience.

Access to a kill cam makes for a great teaching tool, but it also helps to weed out cheaters. For example, Warzone features a kill cam and players have used the video evidence as a way to do all of the hard for devs and get wrongdoers punished.

But for now, at least, Apex players will still need to wait for that feature to get added to their battle royale.