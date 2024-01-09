Symfuhny has his day ruined by ‘blatantly’ obvious Warzone cheater

Getting taken out by a hacker in Warzone is infuriating in most cases, but sometimes all you can do is laugh at how absurd cheating has become in the battle royale title—and the wider Call of Duty title, for that matter.

There are plenty of instances where a streamer will jump to accusing an enemy of cheating or watching their stream to find them. But it’s almost impossible to refute the image from what we saw during Symfuhny’s most recent stream.

While the Warzone streamer was parachuting back into Urzikstan after redeploying, Symfuhny was shot down from the sky and immediately called out foul play. “I mean he is just blatantly aim-botting me,” Symfuhny said.

Symfuhny’s teammates immediately started laughing, and the kill-cam only confirmed his suspicions. The cheater spun around in circles and somehow managed to kill the streamer through a wall. Everyone couldn’t believe what they were seeing as Symfuhny started yelling, and then sat in silence with his jaw on the floor.

Community members took turns taking jabs at Symfuhny as the hilarious clip went viral. “Bro, you’re so bad; learn to adapt,” fellow streamer CouRage responded. There have also been plenty of recent examples of streamers falsely accusing cheaters, and content creator ModernWarzone leaned into that narrative and whipped up the perfect sarcastic response: “I’m so sick and tired of you arrogant streamers thinking everyone who kills you is either cheating or stream sniping! Just take the L like a man, say good game, and leave!”

Blatant cheating occurs daily in Warzone. Image via Activision

Cheating has always been an issue in Warzone, but the devs have had their work cut out for them in Modern Warfare 3’s iteration. Since the latest CoD series entry launched, the devs announced that over 23,000 accounts have been banned for cheating. This also included over 2,000 instances of cheaters getting exposed by the new SPLAT ant-cheat mitigation method.

SPLAT disables a player’s parachute and sends them falling to their death if they are suspected of cheating, and we’ve seen the feature in action as a cheater exposed themself for not knowing why they couldn’t deploy their parachute.

But for all of the good the Ricochet anti-cheat has accomplished in CoD, the system has its fair share of flaws. For example, the reporting system unfairly bans players who didn’t cheat, and plenty of offenders still sneak through all of the security measures in place.

It’s clear that the Warzone devs still have some work to do to protect players from cheaters, but the narrative doesn’t always have to be negative when you can brush it off and not let foul play get in the way of your enjoyment.