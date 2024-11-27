How to get the Sirin 9mm in Black Ops 6

New weapons are being regularly added to Black Ops 6, but some have specific unlock requirements. If you’ve been killed by someone using the Sirin 9mm and want to know how you can unlock it, we’ve got all the details.

The Sirin 9mm was added to Black Ops 6 as part of the Season One update but has only just become available to players due to the requirements needed to add it to your arsenal. As such, you may wonder where this new weapon has come from.

We’ve got all the details you need on the two available methods to unlock the Sirin 9mm currently and our recommendation for the course of action you should take.

How to unlock the Sirin 9mm in BO6

Trash panda. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Siren 9mm will be unlocked by all players during the Hit List event. It is the final community reward in the event, requiring 50 billion kills in total. As a reminder, a kill in Multiplayer is worth a single point, a kill in Warzone is worth five points, and killing five Zombies is worth a single point.

The Hit List event began on Nov. 21 and runs until Dec. 5, including over the Double XP weekend. The end date is when the Season One Reloaded update will drop, which includes the arrival of Citadelle des Morts as the third Zombies map in BO6.

But you don’t have to wait until everyone else unlocks the Siren 9mm because the Raccoon Goon bundle in the BO6 Store includes a Blueprint for the weapon and grants a permanent unlock. It comes at a cost, though, of 2800 COD Points.

To purchase the bundle with COD Points, you need to splash out on the 4,000 CP Bundle, costing $39.99, or purchase the 2,000 CP Bundle for $19.99, which provides 400 additional CP as a bonus, and 500 CP for $4.99.

In all honesty, it’s not worth splashing out on the bundle for the gun specifically ,and you should only purchase it if there are other items in the bundle that you like. In the end, the Siren 9mm will be available to all players and the additional rewards in the bundle are only cosmetic items.

