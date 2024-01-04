Warzone player showcases ‘corrupt’ reporting system in MW3

The Warzone devs placed more power in players’ hands by introducing a reporting system for cheating or offensive actions. Unfortunately, some community members have abused the privilege and dealt out undeserved punishments.

Cheating plagues Warzone, but Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have mechanisms to protect the player base. Ever since introducing RICOCHET anti-cheat in 2021, the devs have reinforced their system with new mitigation techniques and tools to remove any unfair advantages.

Cheating is a serious issue in Warzone, but self-reporting doesn’t always help. Image via Activision

However, It’s no mystery that RICOCHET has its fair share of detractors. For all of the good that the anti-cheat does, hackers inevitably slip through the cracks and cause headaches. In August 2023, frustrations boiled over as fans slammed the system for not doing its job properly.

In response, players started taking it upon themselves to weed out cheaters, but in doing so overstepped the bounds in targeting the right users.

Warzone players question reporting system

Either out of frustration or to prove a point, a Warzone player used the reporting system on an enemy that killed them and checked off the boxes for cheating, exploiting, spamming, offensive text chat, and more.

Despite the player in question not doing anything wrong, RICOCHET immediately banned the player, putting the system’s integrity into question.

Community members voiced their frustrations in the comment section over the illegitimate ban. One player thought the series of events was “really disgusting.”

Users shouldn’t be able to ban other community members, especially if there is no proof of wrongdoing.

“You can’t seriously support this system,” a second commentator questioned, and tagged Raven Software’s account for answers.

The player base should at least have a little faith in RICOCHET, as the devs reported that over 23,000 accounts have been banned for cheating since Modern Warfare 3 launched, and we have seen first-hand examples of the mitigation tactics working. But the ease with which players can seemingly be banned based on a report is concerning, to say the least.