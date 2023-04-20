LuluLuvely begs Apex devs for ‘more transparency’ with players as major issues pile up

Star Apex Legends streamer LuluLuvely is begging battle royale developers Respawn to not only do something about the ever-growing list of issues that keep piling up but also be more transparent about how they’re tackling them too.

She expressed her concerns via a tweet on April 19, spelling out the major ones: long queue times, cheaters, server issues, audible and visual bugs, and more.

Breaking her self-set rule of not wanting to tweet about the state of the game to avoid backlash from haters, the Twitch star said she really wants to see the battle royale succeed but feels like it’s impossible if the developers don’t open the line of communication with players and be open and honest about what’s going on.

“You guys made such great strides in some of the last updates but it’s one step forward, two steps back,” she said. “Talk to your community. Let us know what’s going on with the game that we WANT TO SEE THRIVE.”

Hello @PlayApex @EA. It's me again. I'm really trying to enjoy playing Apex again but I can't due to 20+ minute queue times, cheaters running wild, ddossing, silent bullets, invisible tracers, constant audio issues and more. Can we get some transparency or statements about these… — Lulu (@LuluLuvely) April 19, 2023

The tweet has been seen almost 500,000 times and has been liked by about ten percent of those who saw it, which isn’t all that surprising since other players have been venting their frustration over similar issues in recent weeks.

Despite streaming Apex for around 125 hours this year, LuluLuvely has struggled to have fun. In fact, at the halfway mark last year, she threatened to quit because of it, claiming she was at her limit. Fortunately for her fans, that didn’t happen, and it wasn’t long before she was making highlight-reel plays.

Now, unfortunately, it seems like she’s at her wit’s end again.

Other top battle royale streamers like Mande and NICKMERCS haven’t expressed a desire to quit, but have said voiced similar concerns about these issues too, with a particular emphasis on how tedious the ranked grind has become.

Perhaps LuluLuvely’s plight will be the one that finally gets the devs’ attention. Otherwise, they risk more Apex players losing faith, which could impact overall numbers.