Apex players are hitting breaking point over age-old issues that make game ‘unplayable’

Frustrated Apex Legends players have reached a breaking point over several major issues they claim have persisted for years—ranked matchmaking being all over the place, servers being unstable, and cheaters running rampant.

Disheartened players believe the long-standing battle royale is basically “unplayable” in its current state and are on the verge of deleting the game. On April 17, they sounded the alarm over these issues again, because they feel communication from Respawn “does not exist” and something needs to be done.

The marrow of the issue with ranked matchmaking, in their view, is they’re constantly being paired with other solo players but coming up against sweaty trios in clans, which they believe isn’t fair. The solution, they say, is to divide ranked into categories.

As for the servers, it’s the same old song and dance regarding stability. Connections seem to drop out too frequently, which is frustrating after players have had good starts.

Then there’s also the never-ending battle with cheaters, which even streamers like NICKMERCS are complaining about, and the worst part according to the community is they’re still getting away with it due to the lack of a functional reporting system.

What’s more, there are other threads highlighting the same issues. The frustration extends far and wide, and if nothing changes, more players might want to uninstall.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The influx of complaints comes days after popular Apex streamer Mande talked up the new private Realm SoloQ League he and other top players ranked Masters and above can sign up to compete in this month. He’s convinced it could eventually kill the standard ranked mode for good if Respawn doesn’t nip these issues in the bud.

Some are clinging to the hope that if players continue to bring these issues up, Respawn will have no choice but to do something about it. Others, however, are urging their peers to give up hope and delete the game, because these fixes aren’t coming.

And to make matters worse, the latest season hasn’t been a hit in the eyes of some players, giving them even less of an incentive to stay. But while the player count is ebbing and flowing, it’s still in pretty good shape—for now.

Respawn has not publicly responded to these latest fan complaints.