Apex’s cheating wave has NICKMERCS calling for hackers to face jail time

NICKMERCS is at his wits end with hackers in Apex Legends. They’ve been ruining lobbies for a long time now, and despite the fact Respawn has banned millions throughout the years, they never seem to go away.

Given how many hours he sinks into his favorite battle royale title, the Twitch star encounters them all the time—perhaps more than others due to the allure of being griefed.

But enough is enough, said the explosive streamer in a heated rant. In fact, he took a swipe at game hackers in general, claiming they should be behind bars. “If you cheat and hack in games, you should… be sent to jail,” he said. “I know the majority of y’all are busy touching grass and shit, that’s lit, super happy for ya. But your boy just spent 20 hours getting hacked on in online video games and I’ve had enough.”

If you cheat & hack in video games, you should 100% be sent to jail.



NICKMERCS might have been alone in his all-or-nothing view, but a handful of other top-tier battle royale players like iiTzTimmy, DrLupo, and Tfue rallied around him after experiencing it too.

iiTzTimmy had another solution in mind: rather than sending all hackers—Apex or otherwise—to prison, every gamer should have a gamer profile linked to every title, and if someone cheats, it’s on their digital record permanently. NICKMERCS didn’t weigh in on his suggestion, but it’s reasonable to assume he’s not a fan of it given his desire to see them imprisonment instead, if it were somehow possible by law.

The streamer received some criticism for what he said, with some saying it was an “overreaction” and that he should just “deal with it” since he’s a popular creator, but for the most part, fans resonated with his frustration.

Apex developer Respawn hasn’t weighed in on NICKMERCS’ latest claims.