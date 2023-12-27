How to turn off aim assist in Apex Legends

Thanks to the undeniable mouse and keyboard advantage, Apex Legends players on PC find it easier to aim than console players. Aim assist helps level the playing field in crossplay, but despite the advantage, you might want to disable it—and I’m here to help with that.

Considering the benefit aim assist offers in Apex, turning it off might seem unreasonable. That said, while beginners are encouraged to start with the setting enabled, professionals or experienced players may want to try their hand at the game without the help. This is great for practice as you’d have to aim manually with the setting disabled. Whatever your reason is, here’s how you can disable aim assist in Apex.

Disabling aim assist in Apex Legends, explained

It’s Target Compensation, guys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Apex, aim assist is known by a different term, Target Compensation—probably why you haven’t been able to find the setting without this guide. It’s enabled by default, so you’d have to disable it manually from the game settings. Follow these steps to disable aim assist in Apex:

Open the Settings menu and then the Controller tab. Now, scroll down and look for the Advanced Look Controls option. Click on it. Here, locate the Target Compensation toggle and disable it. There’s also an option to turn off Target Compensation for melee attacks. You can toggle it based on your requirements.

Note that the Target Compensation setting or aim assist is only available if you play the game using a controller. So, in addition to being a console player, if you’re on PC but use a controller to play Apex instead of MnK, you’ll be able to enable or disable Target Compensation.

Should you disable aim assist in Apex Legends?

Simply put, it’s really your call whether you want to disable aim assist or Target Compensation in Apex or not. While it’s recommended to play with the setting enabled because of the advantage it offers, there’s no right or wrong answer here. It depends on your playstyle.

As mentioned before, technically, disabling aim assist should help you sharpen your raw aim and help you train better. I never played Apex with a controller, but I do remember preferring to turn off aim assist in PUBG Mobile when I played the game competitively. Turning it off was supposed to help me and other professional and experienced players train our mechanical skills. The same should apply to Apex and other games with aim assist. Some players even swear by keeping it disabled because it makes securing kills in Apex much cleaner and more gratifying.

If you’re a beginner or playing Apex with a controller for the first time, I’d recommend keeping aim assist enabled, just to get the hang of aiming in the game before ramping up the difficulty.