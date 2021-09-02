How to fix Apex Legends error code 100

An error code is the last thing you want.

If “error code 100” pops up when you load Apex Legends, there may be a problem.

There’s a number of issues that could be at hand when it comes to this error code, but server issues are the main culprit.

To solve this, the first thing you should do is to make sure the servers are intact. You can check the server status by heading to Apex’s Twitter account for confirmation. If nothing has been posted concerning the servers in the last hour, the problem is probably on your end.

If this is the case, troubleshooting your internet connection is the next logical action. The issue could be router or Wi-Fi-related, preventing you from connecting. This could be linked to faulty hardware or your internet service provider.

Unplugging your router for 10 seconds, plugging it back in again, and reloading the game may fix the issue. But if this doesn’t work, try calling your internet service provider for further information.

For PlayStation users that are still encountering the error code, try linking your PSN account to your EA account. Some players have reported that this method solved the issue, but it’s not a guaranteed fix. You can do this by logging into your EA account and clicking on the sign-in with PSN option.

If this doesn’t work, try changing your Domain Name Server (DNS).

On PlayStation you can do this by heading to Settings, navigating to Network, and selecting Set up Internet Connection.

Choose LAN Cable or Wi-Fi (depending on your setup)

Pick Custom and enter the following settings:

IP Address Settings: Automatic

DHCP Host Name: Do Not Specify

DNS Settings: Manual

Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8

Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4

MTU Settings: Automatic

Proxy Server: Do Not Use

On Xbox, you can do this by going to Settings, Network, Advanced Settings, and DNS Settings.

Change DNS settings to the following:

Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8

Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4

Save settings and return to the game

And on PC, you can do this by pressing the Windows + R keys, opening the command box and, typing ncpa.cpl.