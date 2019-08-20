Despite the controversy surrounding overpriced loot packs, Apex Legends’ Iron Crown patch did bring some good news. Most notably, 14 unreleased characters were found hiding in the battle royale’s files.

When Respawn’s developers accidentally published files for upcoming legends, data miners like That1MiningGuy and The Gaming Merchant had a field day. The in-game files revealed scripts for things like skins, frames, quips, and abilities.

The data miners have been slowly releasing the information, speculating on what the characters’ abilities might do and how that will affect the meta.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Apex characters so far.

Crypto

Screengrab via The Gaming Merchant

Crypto, being featured in season two’s Battle Pass trailer, is widely believed to be the next character coming to Kings Canyon. The Surveillance Expert’s ability kit allegedly revolves around an aerial drone that scouts for him and can potentially deal damage.

Tactical ability: Aerial drone

Crypto deploys an aerial camera drone for 40 seconds that can be shot down by enemies. The drone can go up to 200 meters away from Crypto.

Passive: Neuro link

Crypto and his teammates see what his surveillance drone detects up to a 30-meter distance from them. The drone will likely provide information on an enemy’s location.

Ultimate: Weapon drone EMP

Charge up an EMP blast from your drone and deal shield damage, slow enemies, and disable all traps.

Revenant

Revenant, originally called Blackout in older game files, received the title “Nightmare Simulacrum.” A simulacrum, like Ash from Titanfall 2, is a robot that has the consciousness of a person transferred to them.

Of all the upcoming legends released, Revenant’s rumored kit seems the most complex. The simulacrum has two stances that it can switch between, with each form providing a different set of abilities.

Regular stance

Passive ability: Infiltrator

You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Tactical ability one: Mark for Death

Fire a poison dagger. Press again to reveal the target’s location for up to 60 seconds. The mark is removed if the target heals to full.

Players who are hit by Revenant’s mark will have a prompt on their screen that reads, “Something is watching you.”

Tactical ability two: Poison Bomb

Launch a Poison Bomb that damages and slows targets hit. This skill will likely deal Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

Ultimate ability: Death Recall

Drop a totem that protects anyone who uses it from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you’ll return to the totem with 20 health.

Shadow stance

Passive ability: Infiltrator

You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Tactical ability one: Shadow walk

Move silently and faster for six seconds. Cooldown resets on kill.

Tactical ability two: Shadow Step

This sends out a Shadow Revenant. Press again to teleport to the shadow. The cooldown resets on kill.

Ultimate ability: Shadow Door

This creates a doorway through walls that lasts for five seconds. It isn’t entirely clear how Revenant will switch between his two forms but it’ll likely have something to do with his ultimate.

Nomad

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Nomad, the Field Crafter, seems to be a support character that provides items, a radar, and even backpack space for his teammates. The legend was originally revealed when one fan theorized that Nomad was responsible for creating Wraith’s armor in her Night Terror skin.

Passive: Packmule

Nomad and his teammates have additional backpack space.

Tactical ability: Loot Compass

Follow the Loot Compass to the nearest item. When there’s no loot available, players will receive a “No loot found” prompt.

Ultimate ability: Crafting Table

Place a crafting table down. Scrap salvageable material and purchase items. Materials that Nomad doesn’t want to use, like ammunition or hop-ups, will be able to be salvaged for other items on the wishlist.

Blisk

Screengrab via The Gaming Merchant

Blisk, the Elite Mercenary, made his first appearance in Titanfall 2 and then in the intro trailer for Apex. Some fans believe Blisk is too old to enter Kings Canyon at this point and the upcoming Apex character might be his son. Others, however, think his “Elite Mercenary” tag hints at the veteran and not a relative.

Passive: Interrogation

When Blisk executes an enemy, he reveals the locations of their allies for 10 seconds.

Tactical ability: Throwing knife

Blisk throws a knife that deals 20 damage and marks the target. Killing a marked target rewards double credits.

Ultimate ability: Payday

Squad kills award credits. Spend credits on powerful supplies. Players will be able to use a selection wheel to decide what powerful supplies they want to buy, costing two, five, or 10 credits.

Skunner

Skunner, the Crafty Trapper, is another potential defensive character to keep Caustic and Wattson company. Very little information on Skunner has been unearthed, suggesting he might be further in character development than any other unreleased legend.

Passive ability: Light Step

You aren’t slowed by debris traps and don’t leave traversal evidence for trackers.

Tactical ability: Debris trap

Drop a pile of debris that slows and damages enemies when they move through it.

Ultimate ability: Schiltrom Barrier Grenade

Instantly create a spiked barrier made from rapid hardening resin.

Husaria

Screengrab via The Gaming Merchant

Husaria, the Hard Breacher, is a legend whose abilities can potentially shake up the meta. Her name is likely inspired by the Polish Hussars, an elite group of cavalry known for donning wings on their armor.

Passive ability: Shotgun Kick

A breaching shotgun on your calf that discharges when you melee doors or enemies. Requires shotgun ammo.

Tactical ability: Flashbang

Throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents.

Ultimate ability: Concussive Breaching Charge

Plant a breaching charge that fires a sonic wave through walls to destroy traps, force open doors, and disorient enemies.

Rampart

Similar to Skunner, not much is known about Rampart, hinting at a much later release date. His tag, Base of Fire, is a military term for a supporting force that provides covering fire to advancing units. In Apex terms, Rampart would likely provide cover fire while aggressive legends, like Octane, push the enemy team.

Passive ability: Gunner

Light machine guns have increased magazine capacity and reload faster.

Tactical ability: Amped Cover

Build cover that provides a damage boost to anyone, enemies included, standing near it.

Ultimate ability: My Friend Maxim

Place a mounted machine gun that anyone in the squad can use. Uses heavy ammo.

Additional abilities: Cover Fire and Fixer

These abilities are likely linked to Gunner’s tactical ability. For Cover Fire, firing from cover overcharges your gun damage. Fixer allows Gunner to equip a wrench when swapping to melee, which you can use to repair structures.

Seer

Seer, previously known as Prophet in older game’s files, is tagged as a Scout Sniper, making her the first sniper class legend potentially coming to Kings Canyon. For players tired of getting picked off from the high ground in this Longbow meta, Seer will definitely further your frustrations.

Passive ability: Sniper Training

Seer has improved accuracy while aiming down sights (ADS) and starts the game with a scope.

Tactical ability: Spotter Sight

Seer scans the environment for enemies and gathers information on targets found. This ability will likely provide information on opponents’ health, armor, and helmets, giving you intel on which player to focus from the high ground.

Ultimate ability: Triple Tap

Seer equips a silenced Sniper Rifle with three shots.

Although the information found in the files is exciting, Respawn hasn’t confirmed any of it and it’s all subject to change as the characters come closer to their release dates.

With eight unreleased legends leaked, information on the remaining six hasn’t been released yet. We’ll continue to update this article with further data mined characters.