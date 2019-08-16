All of the abilities for new Apex legend Nomad have been leaked

Apex Legends’ developers accidentally published files for upcoming characters during the Iron Crown patch, giving data miners plenty of homework. One data miner has given the community the inside scoop on Nomad, the Field Crafter.

Popular Apex data miner That1MiningGuy released a video today that explains all of the potential abilities for Nomad.

That1MiningGuy begins the video by referring to a previous leak when one fan revealed that the Night Terror Wraith skin had a “Nomad Tech” tag on it. This hinted that Nomad likely crafted that armor, setting up the theme for his abilities.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Here’s a list of the crafter’s abilities.

Passive: Packmule

Nomad and his teammates have additional backpack space.

Tactical ability: Loot Compass

Follow the Loot Compass to the nearest item. When there’s no loot available, players will receive a “No loot found” prompt.

“I believe it will work like a radar system or maybe he’ll actually pull up a compass and look at it,” That1MiningGuy predicts.

Ultimate ability: Crafting Table

Place a crafting table down. Scrap salvageable material and purchase items.

The crafting table, according to the data miner, would allow Nomad to pick up items he cannot use, like grenades or ammunition, and create a needed hop-up or barrel stabilizer instead. “Based off of the level of quality of the items that you’re salvaging, it will enhance the level of quality of the item that you’re crafting,” That1MiningGuy said.

Nomad’s kit, unlike many other aggressive characters in the game, seems solely bent on aiding teammates. The incorporation of more support characters to keep Lifeline company seems much needed.

That1MiningGuy asked fans not to get too emotionally vested in these leaks because Respawn has not confirmed any of the information and it’s still liable to change.

Apex fans eager for more leaked information don’t have to wait too long. The data miner claims to have more leaks coming soon.