Apex Legends data miner leaks abilities for unreleased champion, Revenant

The Apex Legends Iron Crown patch was a godsend to data miners, who now have tons of files to sift through. And one data miner leaked potential abilities for the unreleased Revenant, the Nightmare Simulacrum, today.

That1MiningGuy, a data miner with a track record for accurate leaks, shared his thoughts in a video that highlights what Revenant’s kit might look like.

That1MiningGuy said that Revenant, who was previously called Blackout in older game files, is a simulacrum. Essentially, a simulacrum is a robot that has the consciousness of a person transferred into them, much like Ash from Titanfall 2.

Ash from Titanfall 2 | Image via Respawn Entertainment

Revenant would be unlike any other character in Apex so far because he might have two stances, a regular stance and a shadow stance, that give him a separate set of abilities. This dual-ability kit is reminiscent of League of Legends champions Jayce, Elise, and Nidalee, who get an entirely different set of skills when they transform.

Here’s a breakdown of Revenant’s potential abilities.

Regular stance

Passive ability: Infiltrator

You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Tactical ability one: Mark for Death

Fire a poison dagger. Press again to reveal the target’s location for up to 60 seconds. The mark is removed if the target heals to full.

Players who are hit by Revenant’s mark will have a prompt on their screen that reads, “Something is watching you.”

Tactical ability two: Poison Bomb

Launch a Poison Bomb that damages and slows targets hit. This skill will likely deal Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

Ultimate ability: Death Recall

Drop a totem that protects anyone who uses it from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you’ll return to the totem with 20 health.

“It is also how [Revenant] will toggle their shadow form,” That1MiningGuy said. “[Revenant] uses it, puts him in his Shadow form, which is his stronger form for team fights.”

Shadow stance

Passive ability: Infiltrator

You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Tactical ability one: Shadow walk

Move silently and faster for six seconds. Cooldown resets on kill.

“Finally, in Apex, something that promotes you to kill something else,” That1MiningGuy said. “It is something that makes this character more aggressive. It makes this character play more like an assassin.”

Tactical ability two: Shadow Step

This sends out a Shadow Revenant. Press again to teleport to the shadow. The cooldown resets on kill.

Ultimate ability: Shadow Door

This creates a doorway through walls that lasts for five seconds. It isn’t entirely clear how Revenant will switch between his two forms but it’ll likely have something to do with his ultimate.

The data miner admits that Revenant’s abilities are extensive and, perhaps, overtuned.

“This character has so many skills with so much utility,” That1MiningGuy said. “I can’t see all of these coming when this character comes out.”

As with all of That1MiningGuy’s leaks, these abilities are simply speculation based on data mined files and none of this information has been confirmed by Respawn.

Although Crypto and Rosie seem to be the next characters coming to Kings Canyon, Revenant’s release may come sometime during season three. So move over, Pathfinder. A new robot’s coming to town.