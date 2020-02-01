Everything we know about Apex’s new sniper rifle, the Sentinel

A new Apex Legends season is just around the corner. The battle royale’s fourth season will introduce a slew of new content to the game, including a new bolt-action sniper rifle named the Sentinel.

Respawn Entertainment first revealed the weapon in its season four announcement in January. The Apex developer has remained relatively tight-lipped about the sniper rifle but teased its powerful capabilities in the Devstream.

“[The Sentinel] feels really powerful,” Apex executive produced Drew McCoy said. “It’s got that cool animation when you cock it back. It’s a little different than our other sniper rifles because it has a charge mechanic.”

Shortly after the season was announced, a PlayStation blog revealed more details about the Sentinel and its mechanics.

“Fast (for a sniper), accurate, and surgical, the Sentinel lets you remove your enemies from the battlefield with cold-blooded accuracy,” the blog reads. “Ideal for medium-to-long range combat, the Sentinel is particularly devastating to shields.”

The blog continues on to say that players will consume a shield battery from their inventory to “charge shots for an extra, incisive punch.” This likely means that the Sentinel’s charge function won’t resemble that of the Charge Rifle, but will instead be an optional charge players can use to give the weapon an extra bit of power.

It’s currently unclear what type of ammo the gun will use or how long the charge’s cooldown will be.

Apex’s fourth season launches on Feb. 4. The season will welcome a new playable legend, Revenant, as well as a few changes to the battle royale’s ranked season.