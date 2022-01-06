Apex’s Dark Depths event brings new Arenas map, cosmetics on Jan. 11

If Apex Legends fans were disappointed with the lack of content that accompanied Bangalore’s newest Stories from the Outlands cinematic (and her new legendary skin that crashed the game whenever someone tried to use it), they’ll be pleased with today’s announcement of the Dark Depths event.

Taking cues from creatures of the deep sea and even a little bit of mythology, the Dark Depths event will bring new cosmetics and more to the game when it begins Jan. 11.

Of particular note to Arenas fans, the event also introduced the new Arenas map Habitat. The glimpse of the map the trailer gives conjures more than a few images of Kings Canyon and Skull Town, with the giant leviathan skeleton in the background. The tall cliffs and giant pink flowers adorning the mountains behind it indicate this particular map is set on the planet Gaea. Respawn Entertainment confirmed in its blog update about the event that this is indeed Gaea, and Habitat 4 is one of the many islands that, along with Storm Point, make up the New Antillia archipelago on the planet.

Also, those giant white things on the map? Yeah, those are leviathan eggs. The official story of the new map is it once served as a leviathan breeding ground for the IMC. Wildlife is such a large part of Storm Point as a map, and the battle royale mode quite literally contains an egg-shooting mechanic if players want to duke it out with some AI spiders. You don’t have to worry about disturbing any creatures in these eggs, however, as they’re “tough as steel” and designed to be used as cover.

The event also comes with flash events, which offer free rewards to players each week if they complete in-game challenges. These rewards include loot boxes, battle pass stars, crafting materials, and epic-tier cosmetics like this luminous, squid-like Revenant skin.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

All in all, there are 40 new items available to either unlock or purchase coming to the game with the event. Respawn will also have Dark Depth thematic packs available for sale, which are guaranteed to contain an item from the event collection, but will also make the event’s cosmetics available to unlock in standard Apex packs as well.

If you’re eager to dive into the Dark Depths event, you don’t have to wait long. The event goes live on Jan. 11, and will be available for three weeks, shutting up shop on Feb 1.