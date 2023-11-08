Apex players find hidden POI on Storm Point, hinting at upcoming event

Apex Legends players have found a secret new point of interest hidden in a mountain between Storm Catcher and Thunder Watch on Storm Point. It is called Secret Facility and has doors, stairs, ziplines, and even loot—leaving many intrigued as to what this facility will be used for this season.

Right now, the only way to access this place is by using an ability that clips through the mountain. Players can do this by using Octane’s Launch Pad or Horizon’s Gravity Lift to send a trident up a part of the mountain and then drive it through the wall. But some players like YouTuber RossTheeSquirrel think that later on, it will be properly added as part of the last Kill Code event.

This place is filled with metal heads and bodies that look a lot like the ones from the first Kill Code event called A Thief’s Bane. In that event, Apex players played as Loba and entered a place where engineers were bringing Revenant back to life.

This new area looks a lot like that one, and players think it might be part of the last big event that’s going to happen this Apex season. It might also have something to do with the Uprising Collection events that are going to happen later this year.

For now, players are trying their best to reach this secret spot. They want to access this hidden zone not just because it’s tough to get there and may hold secrets, but also because it’s a safe place where they can find really good loot.

However, some are worried it might turn into a place where others just camp around in ranked games, and they’re asking the developers to fix it so nobody can’t get there.

Even though people feel different about it, it’s still pretty cool that this place was found, even if it was earlier than expected. It’s added a lot of fun to this season which has just begun and is set to end on Feb. 13, 2024.