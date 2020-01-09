Apex Legends’ upcoming Grand Soirée event introduces rotating game modes and fancy new skins

Apex Legends fans, put on your most elaborate gowns and tuxedos. Things are about to get a whole lot classier in the Outlands.

Respawn is launching a two-week Grand Soirée Arcade Event from Jan. 14 to 28. Players will be able to participate in seven rotating limited-time game modes, snag new cosmetics, and earn more rewards than ever before.

The limited-time game modes will rotate every two days and players can complete challenges to earn up to 1,000 Arcade points for each one. New modes, like Dummie’s Big Day, will hit the battle royale over the two-week period. But oldie Armed and Dangerous makes a return on World’s Edge, allowing you to pick enemies off with snipers and shotguns only.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Here’s a schedule of all the limited-time modes:

Jan. 14 – Gold Rush Duos

Jan. 16 – Live.Die.Live

Jan. 18 – Third Person Mode

Jan. 20 – Always Be Closing

Jan. 22 – Armed and Dangerous on World’s Edge

Jan. 24 – Kings Canyon After Dark

Jan. 26 – Dummies Big Day

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Grand Soirée cosmetics are Art Deco inspired, bringing back a French architectural and visual arts theme from the 1920s. Players can directly purchase the skins from the in-game store, with some cosmetics available for as low as $5.

A bonus scoring weekend begins Jan. 17 at 12pm CT, allowing players to complete more event-specific challenges for a total of 500 Arcade points.

Fans eager to learn more about the fancy Grand Soirée can read this Apex blog post.