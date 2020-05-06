Apex Legends season 5 launch trailer reaches 3 million views, No. 1 trending spot on YouTube

The video nearly has a million views on Twitter, too.

People seem pretty excited about the next Apex Legends season.

The game’s season five launch trailer dropped earlier today and it has already surpassed 3 million views and reached the top spot on YouTube’s trending page. At time of writing, the video has 3.15 million views.

Respawn released the trailer at about 12pm CT and fans instantly took a liking to it. Many fans commended Respawn for properly hyping up Loba, Apex’s next legend, who will join the game when the season begins May 12.

The tweet with the launch trailer has nearly reached 15,000 retweets and 40,000 likes, while the video has over 850,000 views on Twitter. Additionally, the YouTube video has over 230,000 likes and fewer than 4,000 dislikes.

In the trailer, Lobal infiltrating a Hammonds Robotics facility, which she blows up. The explosion causes a change in the map as well, with Skull Town being most affected.

Loba and season five of Apex will arrive May 12.