Apex Legends season 20, featuring legend upgrades and armor systems, is now live

Apex Legends welcomes its fifth year of battles across the Outlands with sweeping gameplay changes for all of its iconic legends. Season 20, Breakout, is now live for all platforms, bringing legend upgrades, reworked crafting and armor systems, the return of ranked reloaded, and more.

Recommended Videos

One of the biggest updates this season is the release of performance mode, a new option available to current-gen console players with 120Hz displays. A new multithreaded rendering system now allows Apex to run at a stable 120 FPS with additional content and GPU optimizations for visual quality on every map, such as the new Thunderdome in the Mixtape playlist.

After five years, the Thunderdome returns to the Apex Games. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Breakout also drops with a community-created reward tracker and the new Straight Shot LTM, which condenses the battle royale experience into smaller maps and no need for looting, allowing teams to quickly find fights, or try again from the spectator screen with the new requeue option exclusive to the game mode.

Evo armor has ironically evolved, now dubbed legend armor, and gives squads more ways to reach the highest level in each round of the Apex Games. Damage, class actions, and new Evo harvesters help players reach each level, with legend upgrades at levels two and three giving each legend their own unique set of perks to further evolve their abilities and playstyle.

Finally, Ranked Reloaded returns from season 13, with additional bonuses to help players starting their competitive grind for the first time. New players to Apex can participate earlier with a lowered account requirement from level 50 to 20, and the removal of provisional matches, promotional trials, and hidden skill rating matchmaking. Ranked splits return halfway through the season, and a new limitless cap on points earned from kills makes Breakout the most exciting season for any player to climb the competitive ladder.



Eager to try out all of the new legend changes? Apex Legends season 20 is now available to play on all platforms, with the seasonal festivities and battle pass lasting for the standard three months, ending on May 13.