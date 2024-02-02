Category:
Apex Legends

New Apex Legends LTM aims for smaller lobbies and faster, more intense games

Smaller lobbies, shorter games, more action.
Image of Justin-Ivan Labilles
Justin-Ivan Labilles
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 04:57 pm
Lifeline slides forwards, shooting a R-99.
Photo via Respawn Entertainment

Leading up to the Feb. 13 launch date of season 20, Joshua Mohan, lead game designer at Respawn, gave a sneak peek preview of the newest limited time mode coming to season 20 of Apex Legends.

Issue 363 of Game Informer’s digital magazine featured Apex as its cover story, with 10 pages dedicated to interviews with multiple developers, and direct screenshots showcasing season 20’s upcoming changes. One segment discussed the future of LTMs in Apex, and the reveal of Straight Shot, a smaller and faster spin on the standard battle royale format.

Straight Shot gets players immediately hunting for enemies, not attachments. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Straight Shot features 30 players in a lobby of 10 squads, as opposed to the standard 60 players in 20 squads. All teams will automatically be sent towards a predetermined location in a smaller ring, facilitating faster fights and shorter match lengths. All weapons in Straight Shot are fully kitted like care package weapons, with no attachments spawning in on the ground, cutting down time spent looting and encouraging squads to fight even faster.

Straight Shot will also offer a completely new feature in Apex: The ability to immediately queue up for another round of the LTM. Instead of being prompted to return to the main menu, an eliminated squad can choose to spectate the perspective of their killers while waiting for the next lobby to fill up, providing a seamless transition from game to game.

“On the most casual end, people sometimes experience randomness as overwhelming or frustrating or arbitrary, and they bounce off the game as a result,” Mohan told Game Informer. “You shouldn’t feel like randomness determines the outcome. So, that’s the goal in the coming year.”

Mohan’s statements reflect on Respawn’s past design philosophy and changes throughout Apex’s four years, and the willingness to experiment with alternate game modes as seen in other shooter titles. VALORANT found great success with its Swiftplay gamemode, which cut standard game lengths in half, and gave players a set amount of scaling credits per round, reducing the randomness in the economy system.

Likewise, Apex’s steady introduction of non-battle royale LTMs with preset loadouts and maps like Control and Team Deathmatch have also found great success with the casual audience, leading to their permanent inclusion in the Mixtape playlist.

Respawn also intends to reduce randomness in the standard battle royale with changes like improvements to the evo shield system, which gives players more control over how they level up over a match and how their legend abilities evolve with each level, instead of winning by a lucky landing spot.

Currently, Respawn has not confirmed when the Straight Shot LTM will start, or how long the mode will last. However, with the third run of Three Strikes ending and season 20 starting on Feb. 13, players could potentially expect the new lighting-fast game mode to be featured as a day one release.

Read Article Apex’s latest patch fixes final ring bug that causes hour-long games in Three Strikes LTM
Mad Maggie aims at the Cage POI in World's Edge.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex’s latest patch fixes final ring bug that causes hour-long games in Three Strikes LTM
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Spacestation Gaming blasts back into ALGS with one of North America’s best squads
Frexs, Dropped, and Xenial of Spacestation Gaming stare at their PCs during the ALGS Championship.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Spacestation Gaming blasts back into ALGS with one of North America’s best squads
Adam Snavely Adam Snavely Feb 1, 2024
Read Article ALGS Year 4: All Apex Legends roster changes
Trophy for the ALGS Championship Y3
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS Year 4: All Apex Legends roster changes
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends patches out controller configs, much to the delight of players
Pathfinder holds his hand up for a high-five.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends patches out controller configs, much to the delight of players
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Jan 31, 2024
Read Article The 30-30 remains king of ALGS, despite not being the best weapon mathematically
Fuse shoots a 30-30 Repeater while Bangalore covers him with a Flatline.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
The 30-30 remains king of ALGS, despite not being the best weapon mathematically
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Jan 31, 2024
Author

Justin-Ivan Labilles
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.