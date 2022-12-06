What is Swiftplay? VALORANT’s new short match game mode explained

VALORANT developers Riot Games has introduced a new game mode to its FPS title to entice quick action while maintaining the core fundamentals.

The new mode, dubbed “Swiftplay,” is set to be introduced with the release of VALORANT Patch 5.12, which will be beta tested and monitored by Riot. The beta will remain live until Tuesday, Jan. 10 next year.

Swiftplay is similar to the regular Unrated mode but the first team to five wins the game rather than playing out an entire match, which usually ends when the first team reaches 13 rounds.

There is a four-round half with a modified economy and a bonus structure, according to Riot. Sudden death overtime will be added to the mode as well.

Swiftplay will include all Unrated maps in the pool at the time.

There will be set credit amounts granted at the start of the round with 800 scaling to 2400 (without including a pistol victory) till 4250. An additional 600 credits are provided to the VALORANT team who win the pistol round—a sharp early-game bonus—while standard kill and spike plant bonuses still apply.

Players will also have access to two ultimate orbs at the start of each half.

The new game mode will allow players to have even shorter games but still retain the core foundation of VALORANT. Unrated, like Swiftplay, does not feature a direct ranking system unlike the competitive game mode so players are not enticed to boost their rank.

This mode will likely be suited for those looking to have fun with their friends rather than gruel a long game of Unrated or competitive but still retain the fundamentals of the game, which other modes like Deathmatch have altered in the past.