Apex Legends’ season 2 Battle Pass is launching July 2, called Battle Charge | E3 2019

Respawn has revealed exactly when players will be able to get their hands on the second season of content for Apex Legends—and it’s sooner than you might have anticipated.

During the EA Play press conference earlier today, EA said that Apex Legends’ season two Battle Pass will become available on July 2 and will feature daily and weekly challenges for the first time. Players can also level up their Battle Pass faster than last season to get a bunch of rewards.

The Battle Pass will see the launch of a new character, Wattson, who will become the game’s fourth DLC legend following Octane’s release in March.

Fans will also be happy to hear that there are more legendary cosmetics on offer this time around. One will be unlocked every 25 tiers. EA is removing Badges and Stat Trackers as premium rewards to focus on better overall rewards for the Battle Pass.