In season 15, Respawn Entertainment is introducing a much-asked-for feature in Apex Legends: the ability to gift items to other players. Starting on Nov. 1, when the new season goes live, players will be able to purchase cosmetics like legend skins, banners, and more with Apex Coins and send them to those on their friends list. It’s an exciting new feature that’s perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

Thankfully, Respawn has made the process fairly simple, but there are a few specific hoops you’ll need to jump through to send gifts. You also won’t be able to gift anything until season 15, also known as Eclipse, goes live, so hold onto your Apex Coins until then. To get ready for the new feature, we’ve compiled a complete guide on how to send and receive gifts so you can pick out that perfect skin for everyone on your friends list.

Here’s how to send and accept gifts in Apex.

Who can send gifts?

Before you send anything, you’ll need to meet EA and Respawn’s account requirements for gifting. To send gifts, you must have Login Verification on, which provides an extra layer of security for your EA account. You also must be at least level 10 in-game, which helps prevent players from creating lots of new accounts just to send gifts.

You can’t send gifts to random players; you can only send them to people you’ve been account friends with for at least two weeks. (The EA website clarifies that if you’ve been friends with someone for more than two weeks prior to the launch of gifting, you’ll be able to send gifts immediately.) Both you and your friend’s account must be in “good standing,” so you can’t send gifts to banned friends, and you can’t receive gifts if your account is banned.

How to send gifts

Once you’ve fulfilled the account requirements, sending a gift to a friend is fairly easy to do. You can gift items to players on any platform, even if it’s different from yours. Gifts must be purchased with Apex Coins, Apex‘s real-money currency; they can’t be purchased with Legend tokens or crafting metals. You can only send five gifts per day.

To send a gift, head to the in-game Store and pick something out. Items that can be gifted will show a new button that says Gift next to the usual Purchase button. Clicking the button will show a list of friends who are eligible to receive gifts from you. Select the friend you want to send the gift to and make sure you triple-check it: gifts can’t be refunded in most cases, and there is no way to cancel one once you’ve sent it.

Once you finalize your purchase and approve the transaction, your gift will be sent immediately.

How to accept gifts

If you’re on the receiving end of a gift, it’s extremely easy to accept it. When a friend sends you a gift, you’ll receive a notification in-game and the item will be added to your inventory. To check out your new item, open your inbox and select the Check Gift item from the notification. The notification will also tell you who sent you the gift.

What can you gift?

Players will be able to choose from the usual rotating variety of items in the Store to gift to others as soon as season 15 launches. An EA blog post that explains the feature gives the example of a base legendary Vantage skin, which is purchased from the shop with Apex Coins and sent to a friend. Players can send individual items as well as bundles. But if the player you’re trying to gift something to already has that same individual item or everything in a bundle, you won’t be able to gift it to them.

Items that can’t be gifted include Apex Coins, Thematic Packs, and collection event items. According to the gifting FAQ, Respawn is planning on allowing players to gift both of the latter items at some point in the future, but Apex Coins will likely not be giftable at any point in the future. No mention is made of Mythics, which includes Heirlooms and Prestige skins, but those are likely not giftable as well.

Gifts can be sent starting on Nov. 1, 2022, alongside the launch of season 15, known as Eclipse.