Apex Legends will finally allow gifting in season 15

Apex Legends players will finally have the chance to gift cosmetics to their friends starting in season 15. Developer Respawn Entertainment broke down the feature in a blog post today ahead of its release on Nov. 1.

The system seems to be relatively straightforward, based on Respawn’s breakdown, although it does come with some requirements and a (generous) cap on how many gifts you can send each day.

To gift an item to a friend, you’ll have to find the item in the shop, then choose to purchase it as a gift under the new menu, which Respawn previewed on a screenshot. After selecting the purchase as a gift, you’ll have to select the recipient from your friends list, and they will receive the gift in their Inbox when they next head to the lobby. Opening a gift will showcase the item you just got with a screen similar to when you receive an Apex Pack or an item after a match.

Gifting comes with a few caveats, however. Players can only purchase five gifts every 24 hours and only with Apex Coins, meaning players can’t craft items for their friends. Additionally, all purchases are final and non-refundable.

Players who want to engage with the gifting system have a few requirements ahead of them. Firstly, the gifter must have login verification (EA’s name for two-factor authentication) enabled as a security measure. Both parties must have their account “in good standing” and must be friends for over two weeks before they can send or receive any gifts, though players who already meet that last requirement can start gifting as soon as the feature launches on Nov. 1.

Though cosmetics and microtransactions have been a part of Apex since its beginnings, the ability to gift players has floated around the community for some time, and Respawn will finally add the feature into the game with its 15th season, Eclipse, which will also bring the new legend Catalyst and a new map set in Boreas.