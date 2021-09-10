All skins arriving in Apex’s upcoming event, Evolution

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Evolution is Apex Legends’ next Collection Event and it’s set to go live on Sept. 14. Like previous Collection Events, this one is also looking to add many notable cosmetics to the game.

Season 10 has been filled with many changes that have spiced up the gameplay in Apex. From map changes to a new legend, there hasn’t been a shortage of content in Apex. But the chances of running into a player who’d decline getting more epic skins for their favorite legends are slim to none.

Though players will get the chance to check out all of the new additions to the game when the patch drops this Tuesday, Sept. 14, you can also get an early glimpse since most of the details were already released.

Here are all the skins that are arriving in the Evolution Collection event.

Wraith

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Rampart

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Rampart is also getting an heirloom that comes with cool animations.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline – Octane – Bangalore

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fuse