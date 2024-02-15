All Legends skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends 2024 Anniversary event
Tons of awesome skins await.
Jéssica Gubert
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 12:12 am
Image via Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is celebrating its fifth anniversary in style—and players are the ones getting the gifts. With new challenges, a community-created reward tracker, a whole set of Legendary skins, and an exclusive event store, it’s hard to keep up with everything.
The fifth-anniversary event is one of the biggest in the history of the game, according to fans. To make it even better, it lines up with Valentine’s Day and the start of the new season, Breakout, which is itself a celebration and includes challenges to unlock Legends every few weeks. For the duration of the Anniversary event, Seer is the star of those challenges.
The exclusive Event Store is split into four parts, with all of them featuring Seer’s Fashion Forward pack bundle (it will cost you 5,000 Apex Coins for the bundle including the skin and seven Apex Packs) and Crypto’s Low Profile pack bundle (which costs 2,500 Apex Coins for the bundle including the skin and three Apex Packs).
