All Legends skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends 2024 Anniversary event

Tons of awesome skins await.
Published: Feb 15, 2024 12:12 am
Mirage, Rampart, and Crpyto lean over in the Apex Legends season 20 graphic.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is celebrating its fifth anniversary in style—and players are the ones getting the gifts. With new challenges, a community-created reward tracker, a whole set of Legendary skins, and an exclusive event store, it’s hard to keep up with everything.

The fifth-anniversary event is one of the biggest in the history of the game, according to fans. To make it even better, it lines up with Valentine’s Day and the start of the new season, Breakout, which is itself a celebration and includes challenges to unlock Legends every few weeks. For the duration of the Anniversary event, Seer is the star of those challenges.

The exclusive Event Store is split into four parts, with all of them featuring Seer’s Fashion Forward pack bundle (it will cost you 5,000 Apex Coins for the bundle including the skin and seven Apex Packs) and Crypto’s Low Profile pack bundle (which costs 2,500 Apex Coins for the bundle including the skin and three Apex Packs).

In addition to new skins and Valentine’s Day skins, Respawn is bringing back previous anniversary squad skins. Here is everything you can expect from the Event Store:

  • Feb. 13 to 17: Hyped Healer Bundle, Jaeger Bundle, Net Runner Bundle, Hot Potato, Butterfly Barrage;
  • Feb. 17 to 20: Bloody Buccaneer Bundle, Necro-Smasher, Cyber Warfare Bundle, Spread Your Wings, Best Friend Bundle;
  • Feb. 20 to 24: Bionic Brink Bundle, Limit Breaker Bundle, Deep Space Scientist Bundle, Head Over Heels, Sky Shuffle;
  • Feb. 24 to 27: Thrill of the Hunt, Cybernetic Survivalist Bundle, Soulless Sentry Bundle, Nevermore, Data Leak.

As usual in Apex, completing the Anniversary Collection gives you 150 Heirloom Shards, which you can use to unlock the Heirloom or a preferred Prestige Skin.

All 2024 Anniversary skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends

Bangalore Tactical Marksman

Legendary recolor for Bangalore
Tactical Marksman is a new Legendary recolor for Bangalore | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Catalyst Lunar Elegance

New Legendary skin for Catalyst
Lunar Elegance is a new Legendary skin for Catalyst | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto Low Profile

New Legendary skin for Crypto
Low Profile is one of the main new skins for the event, a new Legendary for Crypto | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fuse Tactical Artillery

New Legendary skin for Fuse
Tactical Artillery is a new Legendary skin for Fuse | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Loba Skeleton Key

Legendary recolor for Loba
Skeleton Key is a new Legendary recolor for Loba | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage Tin Man

New Legendary skin for Mirage
Tin Man is a new Legendary skin for Mirage | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Octane Tick-Tock

Legendary recolor for Octane
Tick-Tock is a new Legendary recolor for Octane | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder Retro-Bot

New Legendary skin for Pathfinder
Retro-Bot is a new Legendary skin for Pathfinder | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Seer Fashion Forward

New Legendary skin for Seer
Fashion Forward, a new Legendary skin for Seer, is also a main skin for the event | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie Tactical Recon

New Legendary skin for Valkyrie
Tactical Recon is a new Legendary skin for Valkyrie | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wattson Electric Incognito

New Legendary skin for Wattson
Electric Incognito is a new Legendary skin for Wattson | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wraith Shrouded Celebrant

Legendary recolor for Wraith
Shrouded Celebrant is a new Legendary recolor for Wraith | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Iridescence Alternator

Iridescence skin for the Alternator
Iridescence is a new Epic skin for the Alternator | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Marvel of Mayhem Volt

Marvel of Mayhem skin for the Volt
Marvel of Mayhem is a new Epic skin for the Volt | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Retro Green 30-30

Retro Green skin for the 30-30
Retro Green is a new Epic skin for the 30-30 | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Camo Gray Sentinel

Camo Gray skin for the Sentinel
Camo Gray is a new Epic skin for the Sentinel | Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment
