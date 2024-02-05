Apex Legends season 20 countdown: When does Breakout start?

Apex Legends: Breakout brings sweeping changes to the game. Season 20 aims to revolutionize how every match of Apex is played, giving players more incentive to interact with everything each map has to offer and rewarding them with new gameplay incentives.

New systems coming to season 20 of Apex include the reworked Evo shields, which can now be evolved from assisting teammates in combat, taking advantage of class-specific actions such as scanning a survey beacon, or using the new Evo harvesters. Leveling up shields gives players their legend upgrades, a new set of perks that grant new passive abilities or improve on their character’s current kit.

If you’re excited about all of the new changes coming to the Apex Games, we’ve got you covered. Here is the exact time for when the newest season of Apex Legends starts.

When does Apex Legends season 20 release?

Apex Legends season 20 will release globally on all platforms on Feb. 13. Like all previous Apex seasons, fans can expect the update to drop at 12pm CT, with the season lasting for about three months, giving ample time to try out each of the new legend upgrades and map changes.

Below, you can find our countdown timer, which actively tracks the precise seconds and days leading up to release of season 20:

Additionally, Apex will also be offering all players the chance to obtain six legends for free as part of season 20’s release festivities. Every two weeks of Breakout, one legend will become free to play for the rest of the season, like how Revenant was free to play for all of season 18. Seer, Fuse, Rampart, Mad Maggie, Loba, and Valkyrie will all get this treatment, alongside challenges for them. Players who complete the set of challenges will permanently add the character to their roster, giving more incentive to come back for Apex’s newest season.

Excited fans can expect more pre-season footage before season 20 drops, with the season gameplay reveal releasing on Feb. 8, and the official patch notes on Feb. 12.